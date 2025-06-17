BEATLES VS. STONES â€“ A MUSICAL SHOWDOWN Returns to Warner Theatre This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beatles vs. Stones â€“ A Musical ShowdownÂ will return to the Warner Theatreâ€™s Oneglia Auditorium in Torrington, CT on Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 PM.

In this thrilling concert experience, tribute titans Abbey Road and Satisfaction â€“ The International Rolling Stones Show go head-to-head in a high-energy battle of iconic hits, authentic costumes, and signature swagger. The show, which has toured extensively across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, brings the long-standing debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones to vibrant, theatrical lifeâ€”offering fans of all ages a rare chance to witness both bands "on stage" in one unforgettable night.

With beloved songs from across both bandsâ€™ careers, the show features two alternating sets per band, fast-paced set changes, and a joint encore where both bands share the stage in a climactic musical finale. Audiences can expect note-perfect renditions, custom-made outfits from specific touring eras, and some good-natured ribbing between the groups.

Beatles vs. Stones â€“ A Musical Showdown will take place at the Warner Theatreâ€™s Oneglia Auditorium, located at 68 Main Street in Torrington, CT, on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 7:30 PM. Tickets range from $35 to $65 (plus fees) and are available for purchase online at warnertheatre.org, by phone at 860.489.7180, via email at boxoffice@warnertheatre.org, or in person at the Warner Theatre Box Office. The Box Office is open Thursday and Friday from 10 AM to 6 PM, Sunday through Wednesday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and two hours prior to performances. This all-ages event is appropriate for the entire family.

