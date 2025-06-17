 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BEATLES VS. STONES â€“ A MUSICAL SHOWDOWN Returns to Warner Theatre This December

Playing Warner Theatreâ€™s Oneglia Auditorium in Torrington, CT on Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 PM.

By: Jun. 17, 2025
BEATLES VS. STONES â€“ A MUSICAL SHOWDOWN Returns to Warner Theatre This December Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Beatles vs. Stones â€“ A Musical ShowdownÂ will return to the Warner Theatreâ€™s Oneglia Auditorium in Torrington, CT on Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 PM.

In this thrilling concert experience, tribute titans Abbey Road and Satisfaction â€“ The International Rolling Stones Show go head-to-head in a high-energy battle of iconic hits, authentic costumes, and signature swagger. The show, which has toured extensively across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, brings the long-standing debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones to vibrant, theatrical lifeâ€”offering fans of all ages a rare chance to witness both bands "on stage" in one unforgettable night.

With beloved songs from across both bandsâ€™ careers, the show features two alternating sets per band, fast-paced set changes, and a joint encore where both bands share the stage in a climactic musical finale. Audiences can expect note-perfect renditions, custom-made outfits from specific touring eras, and some good-natured ribbing between the groups.

Beatles vs. Stones â€“ A Musical Showdown will take place at the Warner Theatreâ€™s Oneglia Auditorium, located at 68 Main Street in Torrington, CT, on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 7:30 PM. Tickets range from $35 to $65 (plus fees) and are available for purchase online at warnertheatre.org, by phone at 860.489.7180, via email at boxoffice@warnertheatre.org, or in person at the Warner Theatre Box Office. The Box Office is open Thursday and Friday from 10 AM to 6 PM, Sunday through Wednesday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and two hours prior to performances. This all-ages event is appropriate for the entire family.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos