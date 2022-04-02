Ashland Independent Film Festival Runs Now Through April 10th

Celebrating its 21st year, and cited as one of the "Top 25 Coolest Festivals in the World" by MovieMaker Magazine, Ashland Independent Film Festival kicks off tomorrow, running Friday, April 1st through Sunday, April 10th.

AIFF 2022 will be more accessible than ever as an entirely virtual fest this year. Ticket purchasers can access 90% of the festival films anytime during the 10 day festival, rather than only at a specific day and time like most other festivals.

The AIFF 2022 lineup includes 65+ hand-selected feature films - twice as many feature films as previous years - as well as 6+ short film compilations, kid flicks, Q&A's with filmmakers, and three incredible one-day-only screenings for the Opening, Centerpiece and Closing films of the festival, including:

Festival Opening Day Feature Film, April 1: WE FEED PEOPLE - A chronicle of how Chef José Andrés and his nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, rebuilds nations in the wake of disaster, providing healthy food to those affected. Directed by Ron Howard. [Attendees will have the option to make a donation to World Central Kitchen to aid their current efforts for Ukraine]

Festival Centerpiece Feature Film, April 6: THE TERRITORY - The Territory is a 2022 internationally co-produced National Geographic Documentary film directed by Alex Pritz and Sundance award-winning film. It follows a young Indigenous leader fighting back against farmers who occupy a protected area of the Amazon Rainforest.

*Special Live Conversation on April 9th, with Carolyn Bernstein Executive Vice President, Global Scripted Content and Documentary Films at National Geographic.

Festival Closing Day Feature Film, April 10: FIRE OF LOVE - National Geographic Documentary of intrepid scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft who die in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing some of nature's most explosive imagery.

Local and regionally celebrated filmmakers are heavily featured as always, plus the exciting addition of more filmmakers from around the world, with diverse backgrounds, perspectives and artistic styles.

Tickets can be purchased for individual films or as part of a variety of great festival package options, ranging from $25 to $800 for an all-access festival pass. Tickets are available to purchase at ashlandfilm.org.

About Ashland Independent Film Festival

The Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) screens the highest quality independent documentary, narrative, animation, and short films in historic Ashland, Oregon for an event the Washington Post called "a dream you'll never want to leave." Cited by MovieMaker Magazine several times as one of the "Top 25 Coolest Festivals in the World" and one of the "Top 50 Festivals Worth the Entry Fee," the Ashland Independent Film Festival is held annually in April in beautiful Southern Oregon.

AIFFs mission is to cultivate the foremost festival experience, recognized throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond, for bringing audiences and filmmakers together through a shared appreciation of the power of independent film. The non-profit Southern Oregon Film Society was founded in 2001 and produces the nationally acclaimed Ashland Independent Film Festival, as well as educational and cultural programs for more than 10,000 patrons annually.

Pictured: The Territory