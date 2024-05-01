AIN'T TOO PROUD, MEAN GIRLS, And More Announced for Granada Theatre 2024–2025 Broadway Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild has unveiled its highly anticipated 24–25 Season for The Granada Theatre.

The BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: CLUE, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY.

“We love the excitement surrounding our Broadway Season Announcement in Santa Barbara and we are delighted with the strong programming for 24–25 starting with the premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical, AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS. This show joins the popular stage production based on the classic board game, CLUE, along with two hilarious musicals, THE ADDAMS FAMILY and MEAN GIRLS. This Season will offer something for both current and new fans of Broadway,” says Amy Hamm, president and executive director, The American Theatre Guild. “We are also excited to announce the eighth year of our Staging the Future mission providing access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members.”

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series are available for purchase now at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com. For priority offers, updates, and news, please join our email list at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

CLUE

Nov. 26–27, 2024

The Granada Theatre

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

MEAN GIRLS

Jan. 8–9, 2025

The Granada Theatre

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

March 11–12, 2025

The Granada Theatre

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

May 6–7, 2025

The Granada Theatre

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone's favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, granadasb.org and The Granada Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 24–25 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Play Broadway Games