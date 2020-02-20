A Theatre Company Will Present August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS

A Theatre Company presents Seven Guitars by Pulitzer winning playwright August Wilson takes an in-depth look at the plight of African Americans through the lives of seven African American characters during the nineteen forties in Pittsburgh after attending the funeral of a friend. The play reveals flashback incidents leading up to the funeral.

August Wilson's Seven Guitars, directed by William Earl Ray, runs March 13-April 12, 2020, at the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center (IFCC) 5340 N. Interstate Avenue, Portland, Oregon. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Special preview night on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:30 pm.

Purchase tickets at passinart.org Adults $38.00, seniors $22.00, students (high school and college) $22.00, and groups of 10 or more $20.00. Preview night tickets $18.00 For information, call 503-235-8079 or email passinart@yahoo.com

PassinArt founded in 1982 is the longest-producing African American theatre company in Oregon. The theatre company's mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire artists and audiences while addressing critical issues facing our community.

August Wilson's crowning achievement is the Pittsburg Cycle, his series of ten plays that charts the African American experience throughout the twentieth century. All of them are set in Pittsburgh's Hill District except for one, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which is set in Chicago. Source: august-wilson-theatre.com





