Performances take place September 23 and 24.

Teatr Narodowy presents Dziady, September 23 and 24.

Mickiewicz's master drama interpreted by the Lithuanian Master, a visionary of theater known for its unique theatrical language.

Spirituality, the power of ritual, a sense of community and the tragedy of an individual in the existential and national dimension.

Director: Eimuntas Nekrošius

Music: Paweł Szymański

Set Design: M Arius Nekrošius

Costumes: Nadežda Gultiajeva

Light Director: Audrius Jankauskas

Text Development: Rolandas Rastauskas

Learn more at https://www.narodowy.pl/repertuar,spektakle,268,dziady.html.

