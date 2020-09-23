Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatr Narodowy Presents DZIADY

Performances take place September 23 and 24.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Teatr Narodowy presents Dziady, September 23 and 24.

Mickiewicz's master drama interpreted by the Lithuanian Master, a visionary of theater known for its unique theatrical language.

Spirituality, the power of ritual, a sense of community and the tragedy of an individual in the existential and national dimension.

Director: Eimuntas Nekrošius
Music: Paweł Szymański
Set Design: M Arius Nekrošius
Costumes: Nadežda Gultiajeva
Light Director: Audrius Jankauskas
Text Development: Rolandas Rastauskas

Learn more at https://www.narodowy.pl/repertuar,spektakle,268,dziady.html.


