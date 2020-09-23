Teatr Narodowy Presents DZIADY
Teatr Narodowy presents Dziady, September 23 and 24.
Mickiewicz's master drama interpreted by the Lithuanian Master, a visionary of theater known for its unique theatrical language.
Spirituality, the power of ritual, a sense of community and the tragedy of an individual in the existential and national dimension.
Director: Eimuntas Nekrošius
Music: Paweł Szymański
Set Design: M Arius Nekrošius
Costumes: Nadežda Gultiajeva
Light Director: Audrius Jankauskas
Text Development: Rolandas Rastauskas
Learn more at https://www.narodowy.pl/repertuar,spektakle,268,dziady.html.