off the WALL Presents NOT MEDEA

off the WALL productions is announcing the regional premiere of Not Medea, the first play of season thirteen of "alternative theater for grownups"

Written by Texas-based playwright Allison Gregory, Not Medea premiered at The Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown, WVA in 2016. Following the narrative of a strong yet flawed female protagonist, Not Medea addresses issues of "love, lust, motherhood and forgiveness" in a unique script structure, blending myth and reality.

Not Medea opens with Woman, played by DREW LEIGH WILLIAMS, arriving at the theater trying to find her seat on this, her "night off" from motherhood. She soon finds out that the play she is here to see is Medea, and she is decidedly not happy about it. Allan Snyder plays Woman's husband, Jason, (also the lover's name in Euripides' Medea) and Elizabeth Boyke plays the part of Chorus.

"It's not a comedy, but there is a lot of comedy in it" says Exec. Artistic Director Virginia Wall Gruenert.

Actors Allan Snyder and DREW LEIGH WILLIAMS are making their off the WALL debut in this show, and this will be the first Actors' Equity production for director Allison M Weakland and actress Elizabeth Boyke.

When: Oct. 4 & 5, 10-12 & 17-19 at 8:00 pm. Oct. 6 &13 at 3:00 pmWhere: Carnegie Stage, 25 W Main St., Carnegie, PA. 15106

Tickets: $ 5.00 - $ 35.00

Phone 724-873-3576

Online: https://www.insideoffthewall.com/not-medea

Photo Credit: Mark Simpson Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You