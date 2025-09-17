YIPPEE KI YAY to be Presented at Pittsburgh CLO This Holiday Season

Pittsburgh CLO delivers a holiday treat with a comedic bang at the Greer Cabaret Theater this December. As part of the Kara Cabaret Series, James Seabright presents YIPPEE KI YAY (the parody celebration of Die Hard), a one-man parody written and performed by acclaimed British writer-performer Richard Marsh, running December 2-21, 2025. Tickets for YIPPEE KI YAY (the parody celebration of Die Hard) are on sale now.



If you love Die Hard, this is the holiday night out you've been waiting for. With sharp wit, nostalgic laughs and inventive storytelling, Marsh retells the iconic 80's action film as a festive theatrical romp. YIPPEE KI YAY (the parody celebration of Die Hard) has delighted audiences across the UK and North America, earning critical acclaim for its high-energy performance and hilarious holiday twist on John McClane's unforgettable night at Nakatomi Plaza.



“For nearly 40 years, people have debated whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie. YIPPEE KI YAY gives audiences the perfect excuse to settle the debate, with laughter. Richard Marsh's ingenious retelling is equal parts holiday cheer, action packed parody, and pure theatrical fun. It's the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season at the Greer Cabaret Theater,” said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO.

Written and performed by Richard Marsh

Directed by Hal Chambers



James Seabright presents YIPPEE KI YAY (the parody celebration of Die Hard). This acclaimed retelling of the classic film Die Hard from Richard Marsh is Fringe First-winner, London poetry slam champion, BBC Audio Drama Best Scripted Comedy Drama award-winner and New York cop (one of these is untrue). This joyfully funny show returns to the USA following its hit 2023 debut.



When gunmen seize an LA skyscraper, off-duty policeman John McClane is the hostages' only hope. This uplifting action romp (and unauthorized parody) celebrates the iconic 80s festive favorite while also telling the personal story of a life-long Die Hard fan. Essential viewing for Hans Gruber connoisseurs and newcomers alike.

