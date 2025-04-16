WAITRESS Pittsburgh Regional Premiere is Coming to The Gargaro Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present the Pittsburgh regional premiere of the Broadway musical Waitress, running May 1 - 25 at the Gargaro Theater in Pittsburgh's historic West End.

With music by Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles and based Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress follows Jenna - a small-town waitress and expert pie maker - as she searches for a fresh start. An unexpected pregnancy, a baking contest, and a charming new doctor stir up big changes, but with the help of her friends, Jenna finds the courage to rewrite her recipe for happiness. The score includes the memorable and moving songs, "She Used To Be Mine," "What Baking Can Do," and "It Only Takes A Taste."

The Production Team is led by Director Tim Seib, Music Director Dr. Francesca Tortorello, and Choreographer Larry Lozier-Woods. The cast features Zanny Laird as Jenna, Broadway veteran Danny Herman as Joe, La'Nette Wallace as Becky, Catherine Baird as Dawn, Quinn Patrick Shannon as Ogie, Brett Goodnack as Dr. Pomatter, and Ben Sheedy as Cal.

"We are thrilled to bring Waitress to the Pittsburgh region-especially to our very own off-Broadway venue in the West End," said Colleen Doyno, Executive Director of PMT. "This heartfelt and empowering story, filled with humor, hope, and unforgettable music, is a perfect match to the unique and signature intimacy of the Gargaro Theater. I can't wait for our audiences to fall in love with these characters just as we have. It's a true honor to produce this beautiful show and share it with the community we cherish."

