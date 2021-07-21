Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For Pittsburgh CLO's A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION

Jul. 21, 2021  

Pittsburgh CLO will present A Broadway Musical Celebration as part of its Summer Under the Stars series this week.

The concert event, which celebrates the orchestra's 75th anniversary, will run July 21 - 24, 2021.

Guest stars, celebrities and some well known alumni will recreate more unforgettable CLO musical memories.

The concert features songs from An American In Paris, Dreamgirls, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Color Purple, In The Heights, The Student Prince, a special salute to Rodgers & Hammerstein, and more!

Information on purchasing single tickets can be found at www.pittsburghCLO.org.

Check out a video from rehearsal below!

