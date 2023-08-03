Uncumber Theatrics Presents WEE BEASTIES This Month

Performances are August 18th-August 27th at the Bitz Opera Factory.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: SOME ENCHANTED EVENING Brings a Touch of Class at Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Photo 3 Review: SOME ENCHANTED EVENING Brings a Touch of Class at Saint Vincent Summer Theatre
Champlin, Mayes, And Wright Will Lead Concert Premiere Of New Girl Group Musical, THE CRI Photo 4 Champlin, Mayes, And Wright Will Lead Concert Premiere Of New Girl Group Musical, THE CRINOLYNNS

Uncumber Theatrics Presents WEE BEASTIES This Month

Uncumber Theatrics invites patrons into the Lumintorium to witness Wee Beasties, a shadow play about fleas, disease, and a girl named Louise. Whimsically macabre and fairytale-esque, Wee Beasties revisits the nineteenth century landscape of a Typhus epidemic at the dawn of the “Golden Age of Microbiology.” 

Small audiences will enter the “Lumitorium,” a shadow box where scenes occur on four separate screens surrounding the audience. Performers occupy the outside of the Lumitorium space, allowing their shadows to move freely across these planes while the audience is “quarantined” inside. By use of light and proximity, both live actors and shadow puppets play with size and stature as power dynamics between microbes, fleas, gods, and men continually fluctuate under the pall of pandemic. 

“This piece examines our collective hubris when we confront the lowly microbe,” says Creative Director and Story Creator Ayne Terceira, a former graduate student in the History of Science whose body of mostly immersive theatrical work includes Her Things, Prof. Eldritch’s Asylum for Uncanny & Extraordinary Women, Mingled, award-winning alternate reality game Serpentine, Mass, and The Stray as well as projects with Bricolage and original development of ScareHouse’s Basement haunt. “COVID-19 was hardly the first plague to mischief humanity, nor will it likely be the last. It is folly to think otherwise. But folly is great fodder for both whimsy and the macabre!” 

A 20-minute, interactive, pre-show flea circus precedes each show’s time slot. The runtime for the main event is approximately 45-minutes, with multiple showings per day. Wee Beasties runs from August 18th-August 27th at the Bitz Opera Factory (2425 Liberty Ave.) in the Strip District.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Uncumber Theatrics website (Click Here). This experience will be open to the public and is suitable for persons 12+. Masking is strongly encouraged due to the enclosed space of the Lumitorium and because of the inherent irony of not doing so. 

Uncumber Theatrics enters its tenth year of boundary pushing underground theatrical events with Wee Beasties. Under the creative direction of Ayne Terceira, Uncumber Theatrics’ mission is to innovate theatrical work through pioneering interactive mechanisms and strategic risk-taking. The cast of Wee Beasties includes Bayley Brown, Liam Gannon, Jalina McClarin, Christine Starkey, and Christian Allen Diaz. The production team is complemented by Staging Director Connor McCanlus, Sound/Foley Designer Parag Gohel and visual effects by Cunning Folk Films. 




RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
Pittsburgh CLO Reveals Lineup For FALL INTO HOLIDAYS Season Photo
Pittsburgh CLO Reveals Lineup For FALL INTO HOLIDAYS Season

Pittsburgh CLO has announced its FALL INTO HOLIDAYS season and the opening of the newly renovated Greer Cabaret Theater! Between September - December, Pittsburgh CLO’s Kara Cabaret Series will include Jonathan Larson’s 'tick, tick...BOOM!' and Matthew Lombardo’s 'WHO’S HOLIDAY!' Then at the Byham Theater, KeyBank presents Pittsburgh CLO’s holiday tradition for the whole family, 'A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL.'

2
Champlin, Mayes, And Wright Will Lead Concert Premiere Of New Girl Group Musical, THE CRI Photo
Champlin, Mayes, And Wright Will Lead Concert Premiere Of New Girl Group Musical, THE CRINOLYNNS

Donna Lynne Champlin, Sally Mayes, and Valerie Wright will headline the world premiere concert of the new musical, THE CRINOLYNNS. Greensburg's Stage Right! and their GhostLight Initiative will present the show at the Carey Performing Arts Center on the campus of Saint Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 30th.

3
AWAACC Presents Tim Okamuras ONNA-BUGEISHA: WARRIORS OF LIGHT Exhibition Photo
AWAACC Presents Tim Okamura's ONNA-BUGEISHA: WARRIORS OF LIGHT Exhibition

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center has announced the highly anticipated exhibition, Onna-Bugeisha: Warriors of Light, featuring the captivating works of Canadian-born, Brooklyn-based artist Tim Okamura. Curated by Karla Ferguson of Miami's Yeelen Group, this exhibition marks Okamura's first major institutional solo exhibition and promises to captivate audiences with its series of large-scale works, paintings, and installations.

4
Squonk Premieres New Show BROUHAHA in September Photo
Squonk Premieres New Show BROUHAHA in September

Following a 30th anniversary tour, Squonk premieres its newest show: Brouhaha, an immersive outdoor spectacle bursting with rollicking music, dazzling imagery, and the thrill of audience participation.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Video VIDEO: First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gavin Creel
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (5/01-5/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound Inside
Barebones Black Box (8/11-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Now and Then
Iron Horse Theatre Company (8/11-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Corporate America, The Musical
Retro Red Productions (8/20-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro: "Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret"
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (10/25-10/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You