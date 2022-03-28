THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE... Will Be Performed By Pittsburgh Shakespeare In The Parks

It's no holds Bard when PITTSBURGH SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS produces its first indoor spring show to open its 18th season. Featuring all 37 plays in Will's canon in just 97 minutes through the hilarious rapid-fire THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE-ABRIDGED is slated to brew laughter from March 30 through April 9 at Threadbare Cider & Meadery, 1291 Spring Garden Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Set in the brew pub's evocative distillery production space, six performances will be given on March 30 and 31 and April 2, 8 and 9 with curtain at 7 pm and April 3 with 2 PM curtain. Onsite parking is free and food and beverages are on sale prior to the show.

A longtime PSiP artist Charles Beikert returns to direct the hit comedy that's been sent audiences into nonstop laughter. Three actors take on all the parts: Aaron Crutchfield, Charles David Richards, and Jennifer Tober.

Guitarist Matt Calvetti provides a live score, sound effects, and intermission entertainment.

"What a great way to kick off our first in-person spring production - by offering 'all of Shakespeare's plays' in 90 (well, 97, ahem) minutes at a well-loved Northside establishment, Wigle Whiskey on the Northside!" says Tober who founded PSiP in 2005. "We're so happy to get Chuck Beikert back in the director's chair. Chuck directed The Comedy of Errors and The Two Gentlemen of Verona for us, and we love the slapstick and physical comedy that he brings to our productions. And we're fortunate to have the hilarious Aaron Crutchfield and Stoney Richards with us again!"

Tober continues: "It's challenging for us to do a non-Shakespeare play - it's like, wait a minute - what is this contemporary language?? But The Complete Works is just side splittingly funny and it'll be a marathon for performers and designers alike. And we love a challenge! We can't wait to romp around the Wigle meade and cider vats and delight the audience with our silliness - and of course, enjoy a mug of meade with the audience as well - socially distanced, of course!"

The script created for the Reduced Shakespeare Company by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield is a relentless romp through virtually all of Shakespeare's plays. Brandishing words, found objects, puns, and costume pieces, the actors find that where there's a Will there's a way to conjure contagious hilarity. The show broke records as London's longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine years in London's West End at the Criterion Theatre.

Admission is $35 or $42 with one Threadbare beverage pour. Students with ID may order in advance or at door with ID for $15.

All audience members will be required to present a COVID-19 vaccine card to check in. Masks are required for all in the audience.

Tickets and details on COVID safety, free parking options, and more: pittsburghshakespeare.org

Direct ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-complete-works-of-william-shakespeare-abridged-tickets-275827095267

The performances benefit the 18th PSIP season artists who will return to Pittsburgh parks for outdoor performances during September with a fully staged production.