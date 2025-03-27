THE BASH Fundraiser Returns To City Theatre In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Theatre has announced the return of its signature fundraiser, THE BASH, at City Theatre on Saturday, May 17, 2025 and to officially celebrate the organization’s 50th Anniversary.

This one night only cabaret-style event will feature music from Hedwig and the Angry Inch and other favorite musical numbers that have found their way to City Theatre’s stage over the years.

The all-star cast features audience favorites Julianne Avolio (An Untitled New Play by Justin Timberlake, Cry It Out), Maria Becoates-Bey (Fat Ham, Intimate Apparel, Crowns, Constant Star), Shane McLaughlin (Ghosted), and Jerreme Rodriguez (Somewhere Over the Border, Clyde’s). Cammile Rolla will serve as music director and Dixie Sherwood will host the evening.

“We are so very grateful to these local artists – with more soon to be announced – who have agreed to celebrate 50 amazing years of City Theatre at The Bash,” said Co-Artistic Director Monteze Freeland. “We also want to thank our ‘trendsetter’ early-buyers who snatched up our VIP seats in just moments, our financial sponsors UPMC, UPMC Health Plan and PNC, and each and every patron, artist, staff member, and volunteer who have shared their time and passion in shaping this extraordinary Pittsburgh institution. Now, let's put on the performance of the year!”

In addition to the cabaret-style performance set in the Main Stage, City Theatre will activate locations across campus for a unique afterparty you won't forget. Tickets for this event can be purchased at the City Theatre box office, on its website at www.CityTheatreCompany.org, or by calling the box office at 412.431.2489.

