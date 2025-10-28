Springboard Danse|Pittsburgh to Host SPRINGBOARDX Workshop This November Ahead of 2026 Return

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Springboard Danse|Pittsburgh will host SpringboardX Pittsburgh, a two-day workshop on November 8 and 9, 2025, offering dancers an introduction to the organization’s internationally recognized summer program. The event will take place at Point Park University and serve as a preview of the second edition of Springboard Danse|Pittsburgh, scheduled for May 24–June 12, 2026.

Guest artists Akira Uchida (Nowness, Play Me Techno, Share the Movement) and Ingrid Kapteyn (Punchdrunk, Welcome to Campfire, Metropolitan Opera) will lead the workshops, guiding participants through sessions in storytelling, improvisation, theatricality, and contemporary technique. The SpringboardX format provides dancers with professional development opportunities in a non-audition setting.

“SpringboardX workshops help dancers build skills to support successful careers, and I'm so excited to see them delve into the worlds of these two Springboard artists,” said Alexandra Wells, Founder and Artistic Director of Springboard. “We hope that Pittsburgh dancers will join us for a taste of our summer project experience.”

Following 24 years in Montréal, Springboard Danse launched a five-year partnership with Point Park University in 2025 to support the next generation of contemporary dance artists. The inaugural edition brought together 120 dancers, 18 companies, and choreographers from around the world for three weeks of training, performance, and collaboration in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Springboard’s summer project fosters employment opportunities, commissions, and long-term creative partnerships through events such as PLATFORM (a public showing of new works), ABYSS (a site-specific performance in the Smithfield–Liberty Parking Garage by resident artists slowdanger), and a final industry showcase connecting artists with producers, agents, and casting professionals.

Local collaborations in 2025 included partnerships with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, ProjectileObjects, Pittsburgh Parking Authority, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, Citizens Financial Group, and UPMC physical therapy specialists.

“Our partnership with Springboard Danse has been everything we hoped it would be and more,” said Garfield Lemonius, Dean of the School of Dance at Point Park. “They brought a wonderful energy and vitality to both Point Park and Downtown Pittsburgh, and we are thrilled this partnership will continue in the years ahead.”

Applications for the 2026 edition of Springboard Danse|Pittsburgh will open in November 2025. For details about upcoming programs and workshops, visit www.springboarddanse.com.