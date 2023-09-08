SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Comes to City Theatre This Month

City Theatre has announced the first production of its 2023/2024 season, Brian Quijada’s Somewhere Over the Border directed by Laura Alcalá Baker and music directed by Michael Meketa, which runs from September 23 to October 15 on the City Theatre Main Stage in collaboration and co-production with Pittsburgh CLO and People’s Light in Malvern, PA. 

"It is a joy to have Brian Quijada's work back on stage at City Theatre,” said Clare Drobot, Co-Artistic Director. “Since he performed in his one-man show Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, Pittsburgh has become a creative home for Brian, who returned as an actor to take part in our Momentum Festival and developed Somewhere Over the Border in the Pittsburgh CLO's SPARK Festival. It's a testament to Brian's magnetism that we're also joined by People's Light as a third producing partner to bring Reina's epic journey to the stage and across the state of Pennsylvania."

Somewhere Over the Border is directed by Laura Alcalá Baker and music directed by Michael Meketa. The production features performers Gloria Vivica Benavides, Isabella Campos, Jerreme Rodriguez, Arusi Santi, and Ariana Valdes; and live musicians Hugo Cruz, Michael Meketa, Noel Quintana, and Daniel Santander. The creative team includes scenic design by Chelsea Warren, lighting design by Cat Wilson, costume design by Damian Dominguez, projection design by Joe Spinogatti, sound design by Stefanie Senior, and intimacy and movement consultation by Tome Cousin. JZ Casting provided casting support. Tome Cousin Patti Kelly and Taylor Meszaros will serve as the stage manager team.

For this production, City Theatre is excited to collaborate with several community organizations including the ACLU of Pennsylvania, Casa San José, the Latino Community Center, Literacy Pittsburgh, and the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (PMAHCC). Partnership activities include hosting an affinity night on Thursday, September 28th with the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and collaborations with the ACLU of PA including a CitySpeaks podcast episode with Vanessa Stine, Senior Staff Attorney on Immigrant’s Rights and Legal Director, Witold J. Walczak joining the talkback on Sunday, October 8th. 

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE 

September 23 – October 15, 2023

  • Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. 
  • Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 7:00 p.m. 
  • Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. 
  • Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 5:30 p.m.
  • Sundays at 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. 



