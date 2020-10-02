Pittsburgh Public Theater to Present Radio Play IT CAN'T HAPPEN HERE From Berkeley Rep

Free Nationwide Radio Play to Air October 13, 2020.

Pittsburgh Public Theater will join theaters across the nation to help spread the word about Berkeley Rep's YouTube radio production of Sinclair Lewis' novel It Can't Happen Here on Tuesday, October 13 at 8pm ET.

Written in 1935 during the rise of fascism in Europe, Lewis' darkly satirical It Can't Happen Here follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by stoking fearful narratives and promising wide-ranging reforms. In 2016, Berkeley Rep unveiled a new stage adaptation of Lewis' prescient novel - one week after that production ended, the presidential election ruffled the nation. Now, Berkeley Rep reprises that production with the same director and much of the original cast, but this time as a radio play in four episodes, just in time for the 2020 presidential election.

The audio drama is being offered free to audiences across the country. The intent for the project is to encourage dialogue and motivate citizens to exercise their civic power and vote.

To receive information on this radio production, interested audience members should sign up for Pittsburgh Public Theater's e-club HERE.

In addition to sharing this stream with its audience, Pittsburgh Public Theater will honor this election season by closing for business on Tuesday, November 3, and has encouraged staff to volunteer in their communities on this important day. Normal business hours will resume on Wednesday, November 4.

Berkeley Rep's former Artistic Director Tony Taccone along with screenwriter Bennett S. Cohen return with the original director, two-time Obie Award winner Lisa Peterson. The trio previously collaborated on It Can't Happen Here when it had its premiere at Berkeley Rep in 2016. Oscar-nominated actor David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck) will join many of the previous cast members to bring this political drama to life.

A live Q&A session with the creative team will take place following the broadcast.

The full cast for It Can't Happen Here, in alphabetical order, includes:



Broadcast Partners as of September 18, 2020

16th Street Theater

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre

Adams State University Theatre

Alley Theatre

American Conservatory Theatre

American Stage

Arden Theatre Company

Arena Stage

Bag&Baggage Productions

Bishop Arts Theatre Center Center Theater Group

Central Works

Childsplay Cinnabar Theater

Columbia College Chicago Theatre Department

Cornell University Department of Performing and Media Arts

Contra Costa Civic Theatre

Custom Made Theatre Co.

Everyman Theatre

Festival Playhouse of Kalamazoo College

Goodman Theatre

Guthrie Theater

Hammer Theatre Center at San Jose State University

Howard University Department of Theatre Arts

Huntington Theatre Company

Indiana Repertory Theatre

International City Theatre

Island Shakespeare Festival

Juneteenth Theatre Justice Project

Kansas City Repertory Theatre (KCRep)

Kent State University at Stark

La Jolla Playhouse

Marin Shakespeare Company

Marin Theatre Company

New Conservatory Theatre Center

The New School College of Performing Arts

Northlight Theatre

Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre

Oregon Contemporary Theatre

Ozark Living Newspaper Theatre Company

People's Light

Philadelphia Theatre Company

Pittsburgh Public Theater

Project Big Top

Remote Theater Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Rogue Theater Company

Roundabout Theatre Company

Rutgers University-Newark

Saint Cloud State University

Seattle Repertory Theatre

Shotgun Players

South Coast Repertory

The State Theatre Syracuse Stage

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Trilogy Theater Group

University of Oklahoma/Helmerich School of Drama

USC School of Dramatic Arts

UC Santa Barbara, Department of Theater and Dance

The Village Repertory Co.

Water Street Bary We Players

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

Z Space

