Pittsburgh Public Theater Relocates Production Shop From Point Breeze to Bloomfield

Pittsburgh Public Theater has relocated its production shop from Point Breeze to its new home in the vibrant Bloomfield neighborhood. This move marks a pivotal step in the organization's ongoing efforts to strengthen its infrastructure, increase capacity and revenue possibilities, expand community partnerships, and reinforce its deep connection to the heart of Pittsburgh's cultural landscape.

Conveniently situated closer to Downtown, the new Bloomfield location enables more efficient coordination with the O'Reilly Theater in the Cultural District-home to The Public's mainstage productions. The proximity not only streamlines operations but also fosters a greater sense of cohesion between the company's artistic and technical teams by unifying more of the organizations' production activities in one location. The new facility also provides space for new production builds and rental opportunities to be explored.

"This move is more than just a change of address," said Pittsburgh Public Theater Director of Production Monica Bowin. "It's a strategic investment in the future of our organization-including The Public's artisans and staff-and in the creative pulse of the city. Bloomfield is a dynamic neighborhood with deep artistic roots, and we're excited to be part of its ongoing story."

Pittsburgh Public Theater Production Studios, by the numbers:

45,350 square feet

Fully renovated flex space

Five floors, all with natural light

Dedicated parking lot

10 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural District

The relocation opens exciting opportunities to engage with Bloomfield residents, artists, and local businesses. Pittsburgh Public Theater is looking forward to building meaningful relationships within the neighborhood and exploring new ways to collaborate through community-based projects, educational initiatives, and workforce development programs.

This transformational step was made possible through the generosity of the Eden Hall Foundation, whose capital investment in The Public is helping to fuel long-term vitality efforts.

"We are deeply grateful to the Eden Hall Foundation for their commitment to our vision and for empowering us to take this important step forward," said Pittsburgh Public Theater Managing Director Shaunda McDill. "Their investment in this administrative and operational strategy will improve longer-term financial sustainability for The Public and ensures that Pittsburgh Public Theater can continue to innovate, grow, and serve the region in bold and imaginative ways."

The move to Bloomfield reflects The Public's broader vision of remaining a cultural catalyst and a gathering place where people from all walks of life can experience the power of live theater.

