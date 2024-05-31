Pittsburgh Festival Opera Reveals 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Festival Opera has announced its 2024 Season, It’s All About the Voice. The season’s highlight is the Pittsburgh premiere of Adriana Lecouvreur, a four-act opera based on the tumultuous life of French actress Adriana Lecourveur. Francesco Cilea’s 1902 Italian libretto debuts with a full orchestra at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland this September.

“Our motto for the 2024 season is It's All About the Voice! I am thrilled to announce our debut concert opera for the 2024 season. What a dream come true for me to bring Cilea's gloriously beautiful opera, Adriana Lecouvreur, to our newly renovated Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh with a star-studded international cast and orchestra. Full productions are extremely high, and concert opera is a wonderful way to bring these beautiful operas to our Pittsburgh audience. Pittsburgh audiences haven't heard this opera for decades!" Pittsburgh Festival Opera Artistic Director Marianne Cornetti states.

From An Evening in Espana to an Evening Under the Stars with OUR Stars and even some magical holiday moments in December, the 2024 season presents a wide range of exciting operatic offerings and cultural experiences. The 2024 All About the Voice series returns to an entire season, intending to blend beloved favorites and new sounds. Throughout it all, the primary commitment remains to present the high caliber of opera PFO is known for.

"We kick our season off with An Evening in España, Spanish music, and flamenco, tango, and salsa dancers entertain you at the BEAUTIFUL Garden Room at the Aviary. We continue to grace our audiences with our famous Legends in the Limelight Concert series. This year, we have Hungarian Soprano Csilla Boross, Pittsburgh's own Soprano, Danielle Pastin, and Romanian-born (but also Pittsburgh's own) Sebastian Catana. Our Evening Under the Stars is always a favorite evening with Pittsburgh Festival Opera's young artists and friends! We always look forward to our Holiday Extravaganza with a visit with Santa and Mrs Clause and a glorious evening at the Pittsburgh Field Club to get everyone in the spirit of Christmas! The Mildred Miller 14th Annual International Voice Competition is a fan favorite event for finding the future of opera,” Cornetti states.

PFO offers both individual tickets and season subscriptions. Special packages are available for young professionals and students. The 2024 Season is as follows:

An Evening in España takes place on July 21 at 6:00 pm at The National Aviary. Audiences will hear song selections from Spain accompanied by flamenco, tango, salsa dancers, and the Riverview Jazz Ensemble.

On August 14 at 7 pm, An Evening Under the Stars with OUR Stars takes place at Schenley Plaza Tent in Oakland. Pittsburgh’s premiere opera singers join former young artists for an evening of Broadway tunes and arias under the stars.

The Pittsburgh opera debut of 1902’s Adriana Lecouvreur premieres September 8 at 6 pm at Carnegie Music Hall (Oakland). This four-act opera is inspired by the dramatic life of French actress Adriana Lecourveur and features operatic talent and a full orchestra. Artistic Director Marianne Cornetti has previously sung this opera internationally.

Legends in the Limelight: Csilla Boross takes place September 24 at 7:30 pm at Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall (Carnegie). Hungarian-born soprano Csilla Boross, known for her iconic role of Abigaille from Verdi's Nabucco, will bring her renowned voice to Pittsburgh audiences.

Audiences are invited to the 14th Annual Mildred Miller International Voice Competition, which will take place at Kresge Hall (Carnegie Mellon University) on October 19 at 10 am. The next generation of opera stars come together in this 1-day event.

Legends in the Limelight: Danielle Pastin will take place on November 10 at 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church (Upper St. Clair). Soprano Pastin has earned critical acclaim for roles nationwide and recently debuted with the Opera Colorada as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni.

Legends in the Limelight: Sebastian Catana takes place at the Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall (Carnegie) on December 8 at 3 pm. Romanian-born baritone Catana is widely known for his interpretations of Verdi baritone roles.

The season wraps up with the fan-favorite Holiday Extravaganza on Sunday, December 15, at the Pittsburgh Field Club. Riverside Jazz Ensemble joins the Pittsburgh Festival Opera for an evening of dining, drinks, and opera.

