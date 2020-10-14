Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces Virtual Chocolate Bar Event

All that glitters is better than gold - it's CHOCOLATE!

The popular Chocolate Bar at the Benedum Center celebration moves online with signature event aspects and highlights brought to each attendee's home. The Virtual Chocolate Bar takes place November 14 at 6:30 p.m. with special chocolate deliveries, a virtual happy hour, and digital culinary master classes all focused on chocolate.



All attendees receive a box of decadent A519 chocolate truffles and access to two master classes - one led by Amanda Wright of A519 Chocolate as she shares her expert techniques for truffle crafting and another led by Akil Babb of Bridges & Bourbon focusing on creating a chocolate-inspired cocktail. Both master classes are hosted by Natalie Bencivenga.



"After the success of our virtual celebration of the Cultural Trust in September, To the World We Dream About, we are thrilled to offer Pittsburgh another opportunity to come together virtually for the love of chocolate and support the Trust," says Nick Gigante, Vice President of Development for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "As we approach the year's end, we are constantly working to close the funding gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been amazed by the generosity of so many who have already contributed to our critical fund, and we hope that fundraisers like this one continue to bring our valued supporters an even deeper appreciation of and love for the arts in Pittsburgh."



Happy hour begins at 6:30 p.m., with Akil Babb leading a cocktail demonstration. Tickets can be upgraded to VIP level, which includes an enhanced evening with additional sweet treats and a post-event Q&A.



Tickets:

Virtual Ticket - $55 ($45 Trust Members) Master class by Amanda Wright of A159 Chocolates Master class by Akil Babb of Bridges & Bourbon After Eight specialty chocolate cocktail recipe emailed in advance Four-pack of A159 truffles mailed directly to your home Introductory Partners membership for first-time members

VIP Experience Ticket - $175 ($165 Trust Members) include all items listed above, plus: An additional sweet treat mailed directly to your home Post-show Q&A with local Pittsburgh Chocolatier Name recognition during master class videos Sustaining Partners membership for first-time members

Special Packages - purchase tickets for a group and save, all while supporting the Trust in a 'sweet' way! Extra Sweet - VIP Experience Tickets and chocolate for eight - $1,250 Sharing Sweets - VIP Experience Tickets for four - $650



All links for the event will be emailed to attendees at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020. For those who cannot attend the live event, master classes will be available online until November 28, 2020. Tickets should be purchased by Friday, November 6, 2020 to ensure that chocolates arrive by the event date.



Event sponsored by Jackson Lewis. Host committee includes Christy and William Blose, Dana Donaldson, Lauren Hopkins, Phyllis K. Kokkila, Catherine and Mark H. Loevner, Susan McLaughlin, Katie Restori, and Carole and Mark Shepard.



Gigante says, "Through chocolate, all things are possible! Together, we can ensure the arts will once again thrive again in our Cultural District."

