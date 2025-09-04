Pittsburgh CLO Welcomes 3 New Board of Directors Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh CLO just announced the election of three new members to its Board of Directors: Joshua Stewart (PNC), Linda DiBucci (Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty), and Tracy Saula (Highmark Health). The slate, proposed by Nominating Committee Co-Chair Scott Neil, was unanimously approved at the August 28th quarterly Board meeting.



“We are delighted to welcome Joshua, Linda, and Tracy,” said Joseph V. DiVito, Jr., Chairman of the Board. “Each brings professional expertise, community leadership, and a personal connection to Pittsburgh CLO’s mission. Their perspectives will help guide us into the future.”



The Pittsburgh CLO Board of Directors plays a vital role in advancing PCLO’s 80- year mission through leadership, philanthropy, committee service, and support of productions, education programs, and community outreach.

ABOUT THE NEW BOARD MEMBERS:

Linda DiBucci, Real Estate Advisor at Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty, is both a donor and subscriber. She has actively supported Pittsburgh CLO through service on the Broadway Bound MADAME CLICQUOT Gala Committee and brings her energy for fundraising and community engagement to the Board.

Tracy Saula, Senior Vice President and Chief Product & Experience Officer at Highmark Health, is also a proud “Gene Kelly Kid.” She participated as a participant in the very first Gene Kelly Awards and helped champion the creation of a GKA alumni network during the Next Generation Capital Campaign. A lifelong Pittsburgher, she shares Pittsburgh CLO’s dedication to inspiring the next generation of performers.

Joshua Stewart, Executive Vice President, Talent Acquisition and Outreach Executive at PNC, has been a subscriber and lifelong supporter of Pittsburgh CLO. Also, a former Gene Kelly Awards participant, Stewart’s PCLO journey began as a high school student performer, giving him a unique perspective on the organization’s impact on young artists

“Having Board members with such deep ties to Pittsburgh CLO is incredibly meaningful,” said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer. “Joshua, Linda, and Tracy understand firsthand the importance of our productions and our education programs, and they will be tremendous partners as we continue to shape the future of musical theater in Pittsburgh.”



Individuals interested in Board membership are encouraged to contact Wynne Fedele, PCLO Director of Development at wfedele@pittsburghclo.org or 412-281-3973.