Pittsburgh CLO Unveils CAMELOT, BACK TO THE FUTURE, And FROZEN Creative Teams

Pittsburgh CLO has unveiled the Creative Teams for the highly anticipated 2025 PNC Summer of Musicals. This esteemed group of creative visionaries will bring the magic of Broadway to life throughout the summer season, continuing Pittsburgh CLO's tradition of delivering top-tier musical theater experiences made by Pittsburgh, for Pittsburgh, and in partnership with Pittsburgh. Tickets for all shows are now on sale at PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG or by calling 412-456-6666

Pittsburgh CLO is a leading producer of musical theater, committed to providing high-quality entertainment and fostering a love of the performing arts within the Pittsburgh community. With a rich history of Broadway-caliber productions, Pittsburgh CLO continues to inspire audiences through the power of live theater. The Pittsburgh CLO 2025 PNC Summer of Musicals includes Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT, the National Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, and Pittsburgh CLO's production of Disney's FROZEN.

Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer at Pittsburgh CLO, expressed his excitement about the upcoming season, stating, "I am thrilled to work alongside this outstanding group of talented individuals making up CLO's Creative Teams; each artist promises to elevate the theater experience and bring even more variety and excitement to every musical, creating a summer of musical memories for our community."

Meet the dynamic and diverse team of Broadway-tested and regionally celebrated talent who are working to bring our 2025 PNC Summer of Musicals to life!

Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT

Sponsored by Joan Clark Davis

June 17-22 | Benedum Center

Director: Mark Fleischer

Choreographer: Mara Newbery Greer

Music Director: Robert Neumeyer

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Music by Frederick Loewe

MARK FLEISCHER (Executive Producer/Director) has served as the artistic and administrative head of the Pittsburgh CLO since June of 2020. Before his appointment as Executive Producer Mark was PCLO's Producing Director (2018 – 2020) and Associate Artistic Director (2014 – 2018). Prior to joining PCLO, Mark was the Producing Artistic Director of Adirondack Theatre Festival (2007 – 2014) and Managing Artistic Director of Plano Repertory Theatre in suburban Dallas (1993 – 2002). With a passion for both classics and new works, he has directed readings, residencies, revivals, residencies, and world premiere productions for theaters across the country. Mark's directing credits include a wide range of shows such as the musicals Sunday in the Park with George (which won 7 Dallas Theatre League Awards including Best Direction of a Musical), Passion, A Chorus Line, Ordinary Days, and My Favorite Year, as well as classic plays including A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest, Hedda Gabler, and The Diary of Anne Frank, as well as numerous world premieres. Mark is a Board Member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT), chairing the organization's Member Resources Committee. He is also a member of The Broadway League where he serves on Intra-Industry and Audience Engagement committees. Locally Mark is on the Board of the Downtown Neighbor's Alliance. Mark holds a BA in English Literature and Communication Arts from Austin College and an MFA in Directing from the Theatre School at DePaul University.

Mara Newbery Greer (Choreographer) is honored to return to the CLO after choreographing Anything Goes and The Music Man. Recent directing and/or choreography credits include The Little Mermaid, Annie, A Christmas Carol, White Christmas, Tarzan, Mary Poppins (Tuacahn), Newsies, Memphis (Lexington Theatre Company), Shrek the Musical, Oklahoma! (North Shore Music Theatre), 9 to 5, Legally Blonde (Broadway at Music Circus), A Christmas Story (Goodspeed Opera House, Seattle 5th Ave, Paper Mill Playhouse), Matilda, Elf the Musical (John Engeman Theatre), Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls (Music Theatre Wichita), Little Shop of Horrors, (Ogunquit Playhouse), and Something Rotten (Cape Rep). BFA Musical Theatre University of Michigan. Proud member of SDC and AEA. Endless love to her personal knight in shining armor, Michael, and their perfect princess, Maple.

ROBERT NEUMEYER (Music Director) balances duties as a music director, conductor, arranger, orchestrator and composer. At the Pittsburgh CLO, Robert has served as conductor, arranger, orchestrator and pianist for over 35 productions at the Benedum Center and Greer Cabaret Theater. Robert is a resident teaching artist and music director at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in Midland, PA. He is the conductor and arranger of the Gene Kelly Awards, the Henry Mancini Awards, and serves as an associate music director and arranger for the Jimmy Awards at the Minskoff Theater on Broadway. Regionally, Robert has music directed and arranged for productions and special events at Carnegie Mellon, Point Park, Robert Morris and Duquesne Universities and has appeared with the national touring company of Jersey Boys. Robert has created arrangements and special material for Stephen Schwartz, David Yazbek, Titus Burgess, Clay Aiken, Norm Lewis, Ariel Jacobs and Jenn Colella. Robert is a proud member of the American Federation of Musicians and ASCAP.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical

July 1-6 | Benedum Center

Co-Creators: Bob Gale & Robert Zemeckis, Book by Bob Gale, Music & Lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard

Full Creative Team can be found at PITTSBURGHCLO.org

Pittsburgh CLO's production of

Disney's FROZEN

Sponsored by Carol Hefren Tillotson

July 18-27 | Benedum Center

Director: Michael Heitzman

Choreographer: Robbie Roby

Music Director: Catie Brown

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, Book by Jennifer Lee

Michael Heitzman (Director) is delighted to return to PCLO. His PCLO credits include Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Seussical. He resides in New York City, where he serves as the Artistic Director of New Musical Development at the historic Lucille Lortel Theatre. His critically acclaimed production of 42nd Street was produced at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and Drury Lane Theater in Chicago (Jeff Award nominee, Best Director). Other recent credits: Tuacahn: Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Joseph…Dreamcoat (starring David Archuleta), Disney's Frozen (regional premiere), Disney's Newsies, Big River, and Legally Blonde at Broadway Sacramento, Shrek, and Disney's The Little Mermaid (IRNE Award nominee, Best Director) at NSMT, VICES (Jeff Award nominee, Best Director). He is a proud member of SDC. Michaelheitzman.com

Robbie Roby (Choreographer) is excited to be back in Pittsburgh! Previous PCLO productions include Seussical (2024), Sister Act (2022), and Disney's Beauty and the Beast (2018). Recently, Robbie choreographed the national tour of Hairspray (starring RPDR's Nina West), and regional premieres of Disney's Frozen and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Other select productions: Joseph… Dreamcoat (starring David Archuleta), Footloose, The Addams Family, The Music Man (Sacramento Music Circus), Disney's The Little Mermaid (The 5th Avenue Theatre), Elf and Shrek (Walnut Street Theatre), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Ordway Theatre, La Mirada Theatre, TCA), and Broadway Backwards (New Amsterdam Theatre; NYC). Since 2021, Robbie has been the Creative Supervisor for the Regent Seven Seas Splendor and NCL Jewel with NCL Creative Studios. As a performer, Robbie was the dance captain for Broadway/Touring productions of Billy Elliot, Hairspray, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and Monty Python's Spamalot.

CATIE BROWN (Music Director) is a Pittsburgh-based Music Director, Educator, and Musician, with an extensive professional performance resume. Currently: Staff Accompanist for Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama, Voice Instructor for the CMU Pre-College Program, Voice/Piano Instructor for the Pittsburgh CLO Academy, and Music Director at All Saint's Parish in Butler, PA. Catie has previously been a faculty member at Robert Morris University and Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts. Regional theater work: Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Pittsburgh Musical Theater, R.W.S. and Associates, Pittsburgh Playhouse, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, St. Vincent Summer Theater, and several Broadway National Tour Companies. Catie regularly serves as Music Director/Accompanist for performances and master classes alongside the most prolific stars of Broadway and beyond. M. Ed. in Educational Leadership (University of Cincinnati). B.M. in Music Education (Slippery Rock University).

