Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens Next Week

The Ballet Company will present ten performances of the romantic fairy tale at the Benedum Center from February 16-25.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Review: URINETOWN Hits Below the Belt at The Lamp Theatre Photo 1 Review: URINETOWN Hits Below the Belt at The Lamp Theatre
Pittsburgh Public Theater Receives $35,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts Photo 2 Pittsburgh Public Theater Receives $35,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts
SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour Photo 3 SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Names Hayley Haldeman Chief Administrative Officer Photo 4 Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Names Hayley Haldeman Chief Administrative Officer

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens Next Week

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT)'s Beauty and the Beast opens on February 16 at the Benedum Center. The family-friendly ballet will run for two weekends - February 16-18 and February 23-25. This beautiful ballet offers something for everyone - romance and charm for adults, fun, joyful characters for children, magnificent choreography for dance aficionados and a stunning Tchaikovsky score for music lovers.

Beauty and the Beast is a whimsical, imaginative work whose charming characters and challenging choreography have turned a classic fairytale into an enchanting story ballet. The captivating piece comes alive through the background of an enchanted forest, magical creatures, gorgeous costumes and a stunning set. Audiences of all ages will delight in this ballet that illustrates that “there is often more than what meets the eye.

“My hope is that Pittsburgh audiences will simply love this magical ballet,” said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. “The romantic, timeless tale about the transformative power of love is perfect to experience together with friends, family and loved ones - especially around Valentine's Day.”

Beauty and the Beast is based on the original 1958 choreography and concept by Lew Christensen with original music from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and set designs by Jose Varona. Lew Christensen, former artistic director of San Francisco Ballet, based this widely acclaimed full-length ballet on the original fairytale by Marie de Beaumont, written in 1756. Christenson created Beauty and the Beast to celebrate San Francisco Ballet's 25th anniversary. The ballet became so popular that San Francisco Ballet performed it annually alongside The Nutcracker as its holiday fare for years. The direction of PBT's current production is by PBT artistic director Adam W. McKinney. 

PBT's production of Beauty and the Beast includes a student matinee on Friday, February 23 at 11:00 a.m. and a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, February 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Single tickets start at $29, and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666. Subscription packages are also available. More information is available at pbt.org or by calling 412-454-9107.

Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. More information is available at pbt.org/groups

Student Matinee

Teachers are encouraged to bring their classrooms to a student matinee performance at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 23. Tickets are available at a discounted price. For more information about student matinees, contact Jamie Adams at groupsales@pittsburghballet.org or by calling 412-454-9101. 

About Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has been Pittsburgh's premier professional ballet company since 1969. Today, PBT is a nationally recognized ballet company of 36 professional dancers, a training institution for over 1,200 students of all ages, and an incubator for education and accessibility programs in classrooms, libraries and community centers throughout the region. The company, under the leadership of artistic director Adam W. McKinney and executive director Nicholas Dragga, performs a wide-ranging repertoire of classical ballets, contemporary masterworks and new commissions in nearly 50 performances annually. 




RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
Video: Get A First Look At Pittsburgh CLOs THE PERFECT MATE Photo
Video: Get A First Look At Pittsburgh CLO's THE PERFECT MATE

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's  world premiere rom-com musical of the future, The Perfect Mate! It's 2063, and love is about to get an upgrade!

2
Soul Sessions Returns to the August Wilson African American Cultural Center With KINDRED T Photo
Soul Sessions Returns to the August Wilson African American Cultural Center With KINDRED THE FAMILY SOUL

Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon — better known as the Philadelphia-based, husband and wife duo, Kindred The Family Soul — AKA Kindred - comes to Pittsburgh, performing in the latest edition of the Soul Sessions series at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

3
Chatham Baroque Will Welcome Apollos Fire, for VIOLIN FANTASY Performance Photo
Chatham Baroque Will Welcome Apollo's Fire, for VIOLIN FANTASY Performance

Chatham Baroque welcomes Grammy-award winning Baroque group, Apollo's Fire, for their 'Violin Fantasy' performance.

4
Review: URINETOWN Hits Below the Belt at The Lamp Theatre Photo
Review: URINETOWN Hits Below the Belt at The Lamp Theatre

If you asked me about important works of twentieth century literature, I'll rattle off all the obvious ones like The Great Gatsby and Death of a Salesman, but I'll also make a case for the first ten years of The Simpsons as an essential piece of American literature. Hyper-referential, joke dense, topical and infinitely quotable, so many of the idioms of the twentieth century began in The Simpsons that it's earned a place beside Mark Twain for its quotes alone. Mark Hollman and Greg Kotis's musical Urinetown may style itself as a satirical twist on Brecht and Blitzstein, but any media-savvy viewer will immediately recognize that Matt Groening and Conan O'Brien are its real artistic forefathers.

More Hot Stories For You

City Theatre To Present Pulitzer Prize-Winning FAT HAM By James IjamesCity Theatre To Present Pulitzer Prize-Winning FAT HAM By James Ijames
Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh Performs COMING HOME in MarchMendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh Performs COMING HOME in March
THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to the Benedum Center This MonthTHE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to the Benedum Center This Month
Tony-Winning HAMILTON Star Renée Elise Goldsberry To Make West Virginia Debut, February 16Tony-Winning HAMILTON Star Renée Elise Goldsberry To Make West Virginia Debut, February 16

Videos

Get A First Look At Pittsburgh CLO's THE PERFECT MATE Video
Get A First Look At Pittsburgh CLO's THE PERFECT MATE
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
Special Video Showing of Perseverance in Pittsburgh Special Video Showing of Perseverance
New Hazlett Theater (3/04-3/04)
The Cher Show in Pittsburgh The Cher Show
WVU Creative Arts Center (2/12-2/12)
Betty Buckley in Pittsburgh Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age in Pittsburgh Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
The Kite Runner in Pittsburgh The Kite Runner
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (5/07-5/12)
The Dinner Detective Valentine's Murder Mystery Dinner Show in Pittsburgh The Dinner Detective Valentine's Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (2/14-2/14)
Bandstand in Pittsburgh Bandstand
New Hazlett Theater (8/16-8/25)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Pittsburgh Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
The Palace Theatre Center for the Performing Arts (4/16-4/16)
The Book of Mormon in Pittsburgh The Book of Mormon
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (2/27-3/03)
So, There's a Leprechaun Now? in Pittsburgh So, There's a Leprechaun Now?
Segriff Stage (3/14-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You