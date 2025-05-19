Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Reveals Company Updates for the Upcoming 2025-2026 Season 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has announced changes to its company roster for the 2025-26 season. PBT will welcome new artists into the company and see several departures and retirements.

The changes will take place for the upcoming season, which runs from August 2025 to June 2026. Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney also announced six promotions for PBT company members throughout the current season.

PBT Artists Promotions:

Emry Amoky, promoted to Corps de Ballet in May 2025, after The Wizard of Oz

Abigail Huang, promoted to Corps de Ballet in May 2025, after The Wizard of Oz

Josiah Kauffman, promoted to Soloist Artist in October 2024, after Peter Pan

Colin McCaslin, promoted to Principal Artist in February 2025, after Romeo and Juliet

David O'Matz, promoted to Soloist Artist in February 2025, after Romeo and Juliet

Grace Rookstool, promoted to Principal Artist in May 2025, after The Wizard of Oz

PBT is pleased to welcome five talented artists into the company for the 2025-26 season. The new hires resulted from PBT promotions from PBT School and PBT company in-person and online auditions this spring. Read more about the new artists here.

PBT's new company members for the 2025-26 season:

Aoi Asano, Apprentice Artist, from PBT School Graduate Program

Henrique Barbosa, Corps de Ballet, from Houston Ballet

Ethan Clarisey, Corps de Ballet, from Boston Ballet II

Isak Sorenson, Apprentice Artist, from the PBT School Graduate Program

Michael Stadtherr, Apprentice Artist, from Tulsa Ballet II

“I am thrilled to promote Colin, Grace, Josiah, David, Emry and Abbey. They are incredible, hard-working artists who have the talent and skills to bring all of their roles to life. They completely deserve all of their successes,” said Adam W. McKinney, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's artistic director. “I am also delighted to welcome Aoi, Henrique, Ethan, Isak and Michael to PBT. They will be excellent additions to the company, and I look forward to working with them in August.”

PBT will also see several artists depart the company at the end of the 2024-25 season. Corps de Ballet Artist Amanda Morgan retired at the end of The Wizard of Oz on May 18, and Soloist Artist Marisa Grywalski retired in October. Soloist Artist Corey Bourbonniere, a 13-year PBT veteran, will depart PBT at the end of the season to pursue new opportunities and will announce their future plans soon. Corps de Ballet Artists Sam DerGregorian, Jacob Miller and Apprentice Nathan Smith will also depart the PBT Company at the end of the season.

“It has been my honor to work with these accomplished PBT Artists,” said Adam W. McKinney. “I feel confident that they will find continued success in their lives, whatever path they may choose. I join everyone at PBT in wishing them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Comments

SPONSORED BY PITTSBURGH CLO

Best Ensemble - Live Standings Operation Mincemeat - 18% Death Becomes Her - 10% Maybe Happy Ending - 9% Vote Now!