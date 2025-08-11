Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to Present Annual Outdoor Performance BALLET UNDER THE STARS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will welcome back its popular, annual Ballet Under the Stars performance on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The performance will include a sneak peek of the 2025-26 season, past favorites and two original works choreographed by PBT Corps de Ballet artists Matthew Griffin and Madison Russo.

This unique, family-friendly event will unfold at the picturesque Middle Road Concert Area in Hartwood Acres Park, offering a one-of-a-kind ballet experience under the open sky. It is part of Allegheny County's 2025 Summer Concert Series.

“We love performing Ballet Under the Stars on the beautiful outdoor stage at Hartwood Acres,” said Adam W. McKinney, PBT artistic director. “It is a delight to share our dancing and artistry with Pittsburgh audiences, as well as to have the opportunity to interact with them during the event.”

Ballet Under the Stars takes place thanks in part to generous funding from Allegheny County. Registration for the performance is recommended. To register and to find additional information about Ballet Under the Stars, please visit pbt.org/hartwood.

The schedule of events for Ballet Under the Stars includes:

Free Pre-Show Family Activities // 5:30-7:30 p.m.

There's something for everyone to enjoy before the main performance begins. Attendees are invited to arrive early to enjoy a variety of activities, including picnics and food trucks, as well as free children's activities such as grab-and-go ballet crafts, face painting, balloon art and mini dance classes led by a PBT teaching artist.

Picnic in the Park // 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Join fellow ballet enthusiasts and PBT's artistic director, Adam W. McKinney, under the tent for drinks, dinner and the opportunity to meet and chat with PBT artists. Tickets are $100 for adults and $25 for children. Register online or call Associate Director of Development Aziza El Feil at 412-454-9127 for more information.

Free Mixed Repertory Performance // 7:30 p.m.

As the sun sets, PBT will present a stunning mixed repertory performance featuring classical and contemporary ballet works. Complete casting information can be found here. The performance program is as follows, subject to change:

Emeralds Pas de Deux | Choreography by George Balanchine | © The George Balanchine Trust Artists: Grace Rookstool and Lucius Kirst



The Mighty Casey Excerpt | Choreography by Lisa de Ribere Pitcher: Josiah Kauffman Casey: Jack Hawn Artists: Emry Amoky, Jonathan Breight, Ethan Clarisey, André Gallon, Matthew Griffin, Isak Sorenson, Kurtis Sprowls and Michael Stadherr



Stars and Stripes Pas de Deux | Choreography by George Balanchine | © The George Balanchine Trust Artists: Tommie Lin Kesten and Colin McCaslin



Three Preludes Excerpt | Choreography by Ben Stevenson Artists: Hannah Carter and Lucius Kirst



Angels in the Architecture Excerpt | Choreography by Mark Godden Artists: Emry Amoky, Magnoly Batista, Ariana Chernyshev, André Gallon, Madeline Gradle, Jack Hawn, Abigail Huang, Josiah Kauffman, David O'Matz, Madison Russo, JoAnna Schmidt and Kurtis Sprowls



Emeralds Pas de Deux | Choreography by George Balanchine | © The George Balanchine Trust Artists: Hannah Carter and Colin McCaslin



Emeralds Pas de Trois | Choreography by George Balanchine | © The George Balanchine Trust Artists: Tommie Lin Kesten, Josiah Kauffman and JoAnna Schmidt



Falling Forward | Choreography by Caili Quan Artists: Jonathan Breight, Christian García Campos, Matthew Griffin, Jack Hawn, Abigail Huang, Lucius Kirst, David O'Matz and Madison Russo



Dracula Vignette | Choreography by Matthew Griffin (PBT Artist) Dracula: Isak Sorenson Brides: Ariana Chernyshev, Anya Chiu and Amelia McGravey



Finale | Choreography by Madison Russo (PBT Artist) Artists: Emry Amoky, Magnoly Batista, Jonathan Breight, Erin Casale, Ethan Clarisey, André Gallon, Christian García Campos, Madeline Gradle, Jack Hawn, Abigail Huang, Kurtis Sprowls and Michael Stadherr

