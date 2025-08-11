 tracking pixel
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to Present Annual Outdoor Performance BALLET UNDER THE STARS

The performance will take place on Sunday, August 24.

By: Aug. 11, 2025
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to Present Annual Outdoor Performance BALLET UNDER THE STARS Image
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will welcome back its popular, annual Ballet Under the Stars performance on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The performance will include a sneak peek of the 2025-26 season, past favorites and two original works choreographed by PBT Corps de Ballet artists Matthew Griffin and Madison Russo.

This unique, family-friendly event will unfold at the picturesque Middle Road Concert Area in Hartwood Acres Park, offering a one-of-a-kind ballet experience under the open sky. It is part of Allegheny County's 2025 Summer Concert Series.  

“We love performing Ballet Under the Stars on the beautiful outdoor stage at Hartwood Acres,” said Adam W. McKinney, PBT artistic director. “It is a delight to share our dancing and artistry with Pittsburgh audiences, as well as to have the opportunity to interact with them during the event.”

Ballet Under the Stars takes place thanks in part to generous funding from Allegheny County. Registration for the performance is recommended. To register and to find additional information about Ballet Under the Stars, please visit pbt.org/hartwood.

The schedule of events for Ballet Under the Stars includes:

Free Pre-Show Family Activities // 5:30-7:30 p.m.

There's something for everyone to enjoy before the main performance begins. Attendees are invited to arrive early to enjoy a variety of activities, including picnics and food trucks, as well as free children's activities such as grab-and-go ballet crafts, face painting, balloon art and mini dance classes led by a PBT teaching artist. 

Picnic in the Park // 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Join fellow ballet enthusiasts and PBT's artistic director, Adam W. McKinney, under the tent for drinks, dinner and the opportunity to meet and chat with PBT artists. Tickets are $100 for adults and $25 for children. Register online or call Associate Director of Development Aziza El Feil at 412-454-9127 for more information.

Free Mixed Repertory Performance // 7:30 p.m.

As the sun sets, PBT will present a stunning mixed repertory performance featuring classical and contemporary ballet works. Complete casting information can be found here. The performance program is as follows, subject to change:

  • The Mighty Casey Excerpt | Choreography by Lisa de Ribere

    • Pitcher: Josiah Kauffman

    • Casey: Jack Hawn

    • Artists: Emry Amoky, Jonathan Breight, Ethan Clarisey, André Gallon, Matthew Griffin, Isak Sorenson, Kurtis Sprowls and Michael Stadherr

  • Three Preludes Excerpt | Choreography by Ben Stevenson

    • Artists: Hannah Carter and Lucius Kirst

  • Angels in the Architecture Excerpt | Choreography by Mark Godden 

    • Artists: Emry Amoky, Magnoly Batista, Ariana Chernyshev, André Gallon, Madeline Gradle, Jack Hawn, Abigail Huang, Josiah Kauffman, David O'Matz, Madison Russo, JoAnna Schmidt and Kurtis Sprowls

  • Falling Forward | Choreography by Caili Quan

    • Artists: Jonathan Breight, Christian García Campos, Matthew Griffin, Jack Hawn, Abigail Huang, Lucius Kirst, David O'Matz and Madison Russo

  • Dracula Vignette | Choreography by Matthew Griffin (PBT Artist)

    • Dracula: Isak Sorenson

    • Brides: Ariana Chernyshev, Anya Chiu and Amelia McGravey

  • Finale | Choreography by Madison Russo (PBT Artist)

    • Artists: Emry Amoky, Magnoly Batista, Jonathan Breight, Erin Casale, Ethan Clarisey, André Gallon, Christian García Campos, Madeline Gradle, Jack Hawn, Abigail Huang, Kurtis Sprowls and Michael Stadherr




