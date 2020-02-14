Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Unveils 2020-2021 Season

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr is proud to announce the company's 2020-2021 Season lineup, featuring a mixed-repertory program of masterful choreographers, the return of Derek Deane's "Alice in Wonderland," and the PBT premier of Ronald Hynd's "The Merry Widow." Orr will retire as artistic director in June 2020.

The five-ballet season will run from October 2020 through May 2021 and includes: "Cinderella" with the PBT Orchestra, "The Nutcracker," "The Merry Widow" with the PBT Orchestra," "Modern Masters" featuring works by Mark Morris and Nacho Duato, and "Alice in Wonderland."

Single tickets start at $28 and will be available this August at www.pbt.org or 412-456-6666. Subscription packages start at $81 at www.pbt.org or 412-454-9107 and offer 20 percent savings over single tickets and a variety of subscriber benefits.

"Cinderella" with the PBT Orchestra

Oct. 23-25, 2020 - Benedum Center

Choreography: Kent Stowell | Music: Sergei Prokofiev

A classic fairy tale is renewed with romance at its core in the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre premier of Kent Stowell's Cinderella. Attend the royal ball with Cinderella, her wicked step sisters and her prince as the familiar tale of true love unfolds through grand theatrical scenery, glittering costumes and Prokofiev's splendid score.

"The Nutcracker"

Dec. 4-27, 2020 - Benedum Center

Choreography & Concept: Terrence S. Orr | Music: P.I. Tchaikovsky

The magic of the holiday season fills the Benedum Center stage in The Nutcracker. PBT's Pittsburgh-inspired production captures the excitement of the original story through five fanciful scenes, over 150 unique costumes and Tchaikovsky's timeless score. With a rotating cast of dozens of dancers, each performance provides a fresh experience to audiences and artists alike.



"The Merry Widow" with the PBT Orchestra

Feb. 12-14, 2021 - Benedum Center

Choreography: Ronald Hynd | Music: Franz Lehár

Toast to the glitz and glamour of The Merry Widow! With his nation on the verge of bankruptcy, it's up to the debonair Count Danilo to woo the wealthy widow Hanna Glawari and use her fortune to save his country. But the object of his affection is the same childhood sweetheart he jilted so long ago. This buoyant ballet explores the romance and intrigue unraveling in a Belle Epoque ballroom in Paris through lavish costumes and lush dancing.

"Modern Masters" ft. Mark Morris, Nacho Duato and More

April 9-18, 2021 - August Wilson African American Cultural Center

In partnership with the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Choreography & Music: Mixed Repertory

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre returns to the August Wilson African American Cultural Center with a mixed-repertory program featuring Mark Morris' exultant Maelstrom, set to Beethoven's Ghost Trio. Nacho Duato puts the music of Claude Debussy at the center of his enchanting Duende, fluidly melding the human form and the shape of sound to create a magical landscape. The final piece of the performance will be chosen by PBT's incoming artistic director.



"Alice in Wonderland"

May 7-16, 2021 - Benedum Center

Choreography: Derek Deane | Music: P.I. Tchaikovsky, additional music by Carl Davis

Step into a surreal world of outlandish illusion, dreamlike scenery and your favorite Lewis Carroll characters in Derek Deane's Alice in Wonderland. A whimsical medley of Tchaikovsky's music provides the perfect backdrop to the madness of deranged tea parties, unhinged games of croquet and extraordinary dance. Don't miss the madcap ballet the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette calls an "old-fashioned romp through [the] British classic, ripe with an over-the-top music hall flavor."





