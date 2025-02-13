Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Reveals Five Productions For Its 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has revealed the company's exciting 2025-2026 season, titled “The Dream Season.” The season lineup, featuring three full-length story ballets and two mixed repertory programs, includes family-friendly productions, Pittsburgh premieres, world premieres and works from acclaimed choreographers. The five-program season runs from October 2025 through May 2026, and includes Michael Pink's Dracula, The Nutcracker, America 250 with the PBT Orchestra, Spring Mix: Premieres and A Midsummer Night's Dream with the PBT Orchestra.

“I am absolutely thrilled to share this spectacular season with Pittsburgh audiences,” said Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artistic director, Adam W. McKinney. “For our 2025-26 season, we will bring back beloved audience favorites, and we will premiere new, exciting ballets by the field's top new talent. I know that Pittsburghers will love seeing all that's in store for our Dream Season!”

2025-2026 PBT SEASON LINEUP

DRACULA

October 31-November 2, 2025

Benedum Center

Back by Popular Demand!

The seductive Count Dracula makes his chilling return to the Benedum stage just in time for Halloween. Michael Pink's captivating and dark Dracula, based on Bram Stoker's classic gothic horror story, is a spellbinding ballet that flows like a fever dream, mesmerizing audiences with its mix of romance, terror and peril. This sensuous work includes dramatic choreography, exquisite storytelling, opulent costumes, theatrical sets, a gripping score by Philip Feeney and haunting special effects that will take you to the edge of your seat!

THE NUTCRACKER

December 5-28, 2025

Benedum Center

Pittsburgh's Favorite Holiday Tradition!

Terrence S. Orr's dazzling version of The Nutcracker returns for its 23rd season this December. This spectacular work, set in turn-of-the-century Pittsburgh, references the city's beloved landmarks, sports teams and history. Join Marie and the Nutcracker Prince on an unforgettable adventure through sparkling snow into the dreamy Land of Enchantment. Experience the amazing dance, stunning scenes, spectacular costumes, shimmering snowflakes and iconic Tchaikovsky score as you are swept into the most magical time of the year.

AMERICA 250 with the PBT ORCHESTRA

February 20-22, 2026

Benedum Center

A Star-Spangled Salute!

Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with a vibrant mixed repertory program featuring four classical and contemporary works that honor the American spirit. The works include The Mighty Casey, Lisa de Ribere's playful take on America's favorite pastime; George Balanchine's patriotic and jubilant Stars and Stripes Pas de deux; Company B, Paul Taylor's bittersweet ode to America that represents the dualities of our nation's post-Depression excitement and feelings of despair on the eve of WWll with music by The Andrews Sisters; and Ben Stevenson's romantic Three Preludes about two dancers who fall in love, featuring Rachmaninoff's beautiful score played by the PBT Orchestra.

SPRING MIX: PREMIERES

April 10-12, 2026

August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Discover the Future of Dance!

Spring Mix: Premieres is an exciting all-premiere program that features the work of some of the world's most thrilling choreographers. Mark Godden's Angels In The Architecture, set to Aaron Copland's evocative Appalachian Spring, is stunning in its elegant simplicity. The gorgeous Pittsburgh premiere, a tribute to the dreams of Shaker communities and their spiritual beliefs, is an utter delight for the senses. Spring Mix: Premieres also features two brilliant world premieres, one from talented choreographer Chanel DeSilva, and another from acclaimed choreographer Garrett Smith.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM with the PBT ORCHESTRA

May 15-17, 2026

Benedum Center

A Dreamy Forest Romance!

Step into the enchanting world of A Midsummer Night's Dream, an ethereal ballet that celebrates the transformative power of love. Based on William Shakespeare's iconic comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream weaves a tale of quarrels and reconciliations between Oberon and Titania, the fairy king and queen, and the romantic misadventures of two mortal couples—all under the mischievous spell of Puck. Audiences will be captivated by the romantic, whimsical story, stunning costumes and lush scenery. With exceptional choreography and a vibrant score by Felix Mendelssohn, brought to life by the PBT Orchestra, this production will be pure magic.

