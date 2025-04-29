Photos: WOMAN WITH EYES CLOSED At Pittsburgh Opera

Woman with Eyes Closed opens at the Bitz Opera Factory on April 26.
Pittsburgh Opera has performed the world premiere of "Woman with Eyes Closed" at the Bitz Opera Factory on April 26th, the first of five sold-out performances. Check out photos of the production.
When Mona finds a mysterious suitcase filled with stolen masterpieces, she must grapple with a choice to save these priceless paintings or save her son—the thief. Burning the paintings would destroy the evidence of her son’s crime, but one of the paintings—Lucian Freud’s “Woman With Eyes Closed”—looks just like her own mother, a painter who died when Mona was still young. The uncanny resemblance unlocks long-buried memories that fuel the fires of three different possible endings.
This world premiere opera from award-winning composer Jennifer Higdon (Cold Mountain) is inspired by a real-life art heist, and confronts the question “what is the true value of a work of art?”
The Set and Projection Designer is Luke Cantarella. The Costume Designer is Nancy Julian. The Lighting Designer is Todd Nonn. Libretto by Jerre Dye.
Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography
Fran Daniel Laucerica
Fran Daniel Laucerica, Meredith Arwady
Meredith Arwady, Audrey Welsh
Meredith Arwady
Meredith Arwady, Matthew Soibelman
Meredith Arwady
Meredith Arwady
Meredith Arwady
Meredith Arwady
Meredith Arwady
Meredith Arwady, Audrey Welsh, Fran Daniel Laucerica, Matthew Soibelman
Meredith Arwady, Audrey Welsh, Fran Daniel Laucerica, Matthew Soibelman
Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady
Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady
Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady
Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady
Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady
Meredith Arwady, Lauryn Davis
Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady
Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady
Meredith Arwady
Audrey Welsh
Matthew Soibelman, Audrey Welsh
Matthew Soibelman
Meredith Arwady
Meredith Arwady
Meredith Arwady
Meredith Arwady, Fran Daniel Laucerica
Meredith Arwady, Fran Daniel Laucerica
Meredith Arwady, Fran Daniel Laucerica
