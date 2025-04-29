 tracking pixel
Photos: WOMAN WITH EYES CLOSED At Pittsburgh Opera

Woman with Eyes Closed opens at the Bitz Opera Factory on April 26.

By: Apr. 29, 2025
Pittsburgh Opera has performed the world premiere of "Woman with Eyes Closed" at the Bitz Opera Factory on April 26th, the first of five sold-out performances. Check out photos of the production.

When Mona finds a mysterious suitcase filled with stolen masterpieces, she must grapple with a choice to save these priceless paintings or save her son—the thief. Burning the paintings would destroy the evidence of her son’s crime, but one of the paintings—Lucian Freud’s “Woman With Eyes Closed”—looks just like her own mother, a painter who died when Mona was still young. The uncanny resemblance unlocks long-buried memories that fuel the fires of three different possible endings.

This world premiere opera from award-winning composer Jennifer Higdon (Cold Mountain) is inspired by a real-life art heist, and confronts the question “what is the true value of a work of art?”

The Set and Projection Designer is Luke Cantarella. The Costume Designer is Nancy Julian. The Lighting Designer is Todd Nonn. Libretto by Jerre Dye.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography

Fran Daniel Laucerica

Fran Daniel Laucerica, Meredith Arwady

Meredith Arwady, Audrey Welsh

Meredith Arwady

Meredith Arwady, Matthew Soibelman

Meredith Arwady

Meredith Arwady

Meredith Arwady

Meredith Arwady

Meredith Arwady

Meredith Arwady, Audrey Welsh, Fran Daniel Laucerica, Matthew Soibelman

Meredith Arwady, Audrey Welsh, Fran Daniel Laucerica, Matthew Soibelman

Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady

Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady

Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady

Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady

Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady

Meredith Arwady, Lauryn Davis

Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady

Lauryn Davis, Meredith Arwady

Meredith Arwady

Audrey Welsh

Matthew Soibelman, Audrey Welsh

Matthew Soibelman

Meredith Arwady

Meredith Arwady

Meredith Arwady

Meredith Arwady, Fran Daniel Laucerica

Meredith Arwady, Fran Daniel Laucerica

Meredith Arwady, Fran Daniel Laucerica



