Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater

Performances run through February 23.
Get a first look at the Pittsburgh premiere of Trouble in Mind, on stage now through Feb. 23 at Pittsburgh Public Theater. Check out the photos below!
Starring Shinnerrie D. Jackson as Wiletta Mayer and Joseph McGranaghan as Al Manners, directed by Pittsburgh Public Theater Resident Director Justin Emeka (A Midsummer Night's Dream in Harlem; Sweat), this cutting backstage satire should have made its Broadway debut more than 60 years ago – but playwright Alice Childress refused to change its ending to appease white viewers in the '50s. Now, Childress' original ending takes the stage at the O'Reilly Theater. Tickets start at $39.
Photo Credit: Maranie R. Staab
