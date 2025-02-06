News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater

Performances run through February 23.

By: Feb. 06, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Get a first look at the Pittsburgh premiere of Trouble in Mind, on stage now through Feb. 23 at Pittsburgh Public Theater. Check out the photos below!

LATEST NEWS

The National Opera House in Pittsburgh Requires $10 Million to Complete Restoration
Prime Stage Theatre Presents Two Holocaust Plays Of Hope And Healing
Review: REMEMBER JONES: JONES SINGS JONES Brings Retro Back at City Winery
Review: LIFE OF PI Is Existentialist Magic at Benedum Center

Starring Shinnerrie D. Jackson as Wiletta Mayer and Joseph McGranaghan as Al Manners, directed by Pittsburgh Public Theater Resident Director Justin Emeka (A Midsummer Night's Dream in Harlem; Sweat), this cutting backstage satire should have made its Broadway debut more than 60 years ago – but playwright Alice Childress refused to change its ending to appease white viewers in the '50s. Now, Childress' original ending takes the stage at the O'Reilly Theater. Tickets start at $39.

Photo Credit: Maranie R. Staab

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Shinnerrie D. Jackson

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Vandous Stripling II, Garbie Dukes, Hope Anthony, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, and Emma Brown Baker

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Cast

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Joseph McGranaghan and Anthony Marinio

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Cast

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Joseph McGranaghan and Emma Brown Baker

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Cast

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Anthony Marino and Joseph McGranaghan

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Vandous Stripling II

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Hope Anthony, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, Garbie Dukes, and Emma Brown Baker

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Garbie Dukes, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, and Anthony Marino

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Joseph McGranaghan, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, and Anthony Marino

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Cast

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Shinnerrie D. Jackson, Anthony Marino, and Emma Brown Baker

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Cast

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Cast

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Garbie Dukes and Hope Anthony

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Shinnerrie D. Jackson and Martin Giles

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Anthony Marino, Joseph McGranaghan, and Daniel Krell

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Hope Anthony, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, Vandous Stripling II, and Emma Brown Baker

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Hope Anthony, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, Vandous Stripling II, and Emma Brown Baker

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Garbie Dukes and Joseph McGranaghan

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Cast

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Cast

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Vandous Stripling II and Shinnerrie D. Jackson

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Cast

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Hope Anthony, Vandous Stripling II, and Shinnerrie D. Jackson

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Joseph McGranaghan, Garbie Dukes, and Shinnerrie D. Jackson

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Garbie Dukes, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, and Vandous Stripling II

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Daniel Krell and Hope Anthony

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Shinnerrie D. Jackson

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Vandous Stripling II and Emma Brown Baker

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Vandous Stripling II, Emma Brown Baker, Joseph McGranaghan, and Hope Anthony

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Cast

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Cast

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Cast

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Garbie Dukes, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, and Emma Brown Baker

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Hope Anthony, Garbie Dukes, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, and Emma Brown Baker

Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater Image
Joseph McGranaghan





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos