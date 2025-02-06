Photos: TROUBLE IN MIND at Pittsburgh Public Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at the Pittsburgh premiere of Trouble in Mind, on stage now through Feb. 23 at Pittsburgh Public Theater. Check out the photos below!

Starring Shinnerrie D. Jackson as Wiletta Mayer and Joseph McGranaghan as Al Manners, directed by Pittsburgh Public Theater Resident Director Justin Emeka (A Midsummer Night's Dream in Harlem; Sweat), this cutting backstage satire should have made its Broadway debut more than 60 years ago – but playwright Alice Childress refused to change its ending to appease white viewers in the '50s. Now, Childress' original ending takes the stage at the O'Reilly Theater. Tickets start at $39.

Photo Credit: Maranie R. Staab

Shinnerrie D. Jackson

Vandous Stripling II, Garbie Dukes, Hope Anthony, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, and Emma Brown Baker

Cast

Joseph McGranaghan and Anthony Marinio

Cast

Joseph McGranaghan and Emma Brown Baker

Cast

Anthony Marino and Joseph McGranaghan

Vandous Stripling II

Hope Anthony, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, Garbie Dukes, and Emma Brown Baker

Garbie Dukes, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, and Anthony Marino

Joseph McGranaghan, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, and Anthony Marino

Cast

Shinnerrie D. Jackson, Anthony Marino, and Emma Brown Baker

Cast

Cast

Garbie Dukes and Hope Anthony

Shinnerrie D. Jackson and Martin Giles

Anthony Marino, Joseph McGranaghan, and Daniel Krell

Hope Anthony, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, Vandous Stripling II, and Emma Brown Baker

Hope Anthony, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, Vandous Stripling II, and Emma Brown Baker

Garbie Dukes and Joseph McGranaghan

Cast

Cast

Vandous Stripling II and Shinnerrie D. Jackson

Cast

Hope Anthony, Vandous Stripling II, and Shinnerrie D. Jackson

Joseph McGranaghan, Garbie Dukes, and Shinnerrie D. Jackson

Garbie Dukes, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, and Vandous Stripling II

Daniel Krell and Hope Anthony

Shinnerrie D. Jackson

Vandous Stripling II and Emma Brown Baker

Vandous Stripling II, Emma Brown Baker, Joseph McGranaghan, and Hope Anthony

Cast

Cast

Cast

Garbie Dukes, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, and Emma Brown Baker

Hope Anthony, Garbie Dukes, Shinnerrie D. Jackson, and Emma Brown Baker

Joseph McGranaghan

