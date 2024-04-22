Photos: First Look at PMT's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Performances run through May 12th at the Gargaro Theater
Million Dollar Quartet is now playing through May 12th at the Gargaro Theater in Pittsburgh's West End. Check out all new photos below!
Ticket can be purchased at pittsburghmusicals.com/mdqtickets or by calling (412)456-6666.
Starring:
Tommy McDowell as Sam Phillips
Collin Yates as Elvis Presley
Taylor Isaac Gray as Jerry Lee Lewis
Allen Law as Johnny Cash
Jon Rohlf as Carl Perkins
Rachel Rosenbush as Dyanne
Mike Lucchetti as Fluke
Justin Bendel as Brother Jay
Directed by Tim Seib
Music Direction by Francesca Tortorello
Produced by Colleen Doyno
Photo Credit: Matt Polk
