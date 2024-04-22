Photos: First Look at PMT's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Performances run through May 12th at the Gargaro Theater

Million Dollar Quartet is now playing through May 12th at the Gargaro Theater in Pittsburgh's West End. Check out all new photos below!

Ticket can be purchased at pittsburghmusicals.com/mdqtickets or by calling (412)456-6666.

Starring:

Tommy McDowell as Sam Phillips

Collin Yates as Elvis Presley

Taylor Isaac Gray as Jerry Lee Lewis

Allen Law as Johnny Cash

Jon Rohlf as Carl Perkins

Rachel Rosenbush as Dyanne

Mike Lucchetti  as Fluke

Justin Bendel as Brother Jay

Directed by Tim Seib

Music Direction by Francesca Tortorello

Produced by Colleen Doyno

Photo Credit: Matt Polk

Taylor Isaac Gray (Jerry Lee Lewis)

Rachel Rosenbush (Dyanne), Collin Yates (Elvis Presley)

The cast of Million Dollar Quartet

The cast of Million Dollar Quartet

The cast of Million Dollar Quartet

The cast of Million Dollar Quartet

Allen Law (Johnny Cash)

The cast of Million Dollar Quartet

JUSTIN BENDEL (Brother Jay), Rachel Rosenbush (Dyanne)




