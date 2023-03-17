Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ONCE at Pittsburgh Musical Theater

Pittsburgh Musical Theater presents Once, through April 2nd at the Gargaro Theater.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Pittsburgh Musical Theater presents Once, through April 2nd at the Gargaro Theater in the West End. Featuring David Toole as Guy, Kate Queen as Girl, Broadway Veteran Paul Binotto as Da, Jack Boice as Billy, Kamilah Lay as Reza, Cissy Rebich as Baruska, Tommy McDowell as Eamon, and Todd Aulwurm as the Bank Manager.

Get a first look at photos below!

The production team includes Colleen Doyno (Producer), Tim Seib (Director) Dr. Francesca Tortorello (Music Director), and Larry Lozier (Choreographer).

Photo Credit: Matt Polk

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once

The company of Once




