Photos: First Look at JERSEY BOYS Coming to Pittsburgh CLO

The National Tour of Jersey Boys is coming to Pittsburgh CLO June 7-12.

Get a first look at the cast below!

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

Featuring the legendary top ten hits: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)." Jersey Boys contains authentic, "profane Jersey language" and is recommended for ages 12+