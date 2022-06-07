Photos: First Look at JERSEY BOYS Coming to Pittsburgh CLO
Featuring the legendary top ten hits: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)."
The National Tour of Jersey Boys is coming to Pittsburgh CLO June 7-12.
Get a first look at the cast below!
Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.
Featuring the legendary top ten hits: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)." Jersey Boys contains authentic, "profane Jersey language" and is recommended for ages 12+
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Eric Chambliss, Jon Hacker, Corey Greenan, Michael Milton and the Company
Corey Greenan, Eric Chambliss, Jon Hacker and Michael Milton
Michael Milton, Jon Hacker, Eric Chambliss and Corey Greenan
Michael Milton, Jon Hacker, Eric Chambliss and Corey Greenan
Ashley Bruce, Amy Wagner and Connor Lyon
Jon Hacker, Eric Chambliss, Corey Greenan and Michael Milton