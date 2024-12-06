Photos: A CHRISTMAS STORY Takes The Stage At Pittsburgh Public Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Take a first look at your newest holiday tradition at Pittsburgh Public Theater as A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE PLAY opens at the O'Reilly Theater, on stage through Dec. 22. See the photos!

The production features Avery Schneider in the lead role of Ralphie Parker. Schneider, a fifth-grade student at Horace Mann Elementary in the Indiana Area School District, was a finalist in Pittsburgh Public Theater's 2024 Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest and makes his mainstage debut with the role. Veteran actor John Shepard returns to the production as Adult Ralph for the third consecutive year at The Public.

Other returning cast members include Gene Kelly Award winner Eamonn McElfresh as Scut Farkas, Neal Raj Wadhwa Jr. as Randy, Cameron Edwards in the youth chorus, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 2022 Performer of the Year Tim McGeever as The Old Man, Jamie Agnello as Mother, and Hope Anthony as Miss Shields.

New faces to the cast include Rohan Parekh as Flick, Ezekiel Tiago Dunn as Schwartz, Caris Tomaceski as Esther Jane Alberry, Louisa Anne Butler as Helen Weathers, Siobhán Wadhwa in the youth chorus, and Stefan Lingenfelter as a production understudy,

The Public also announced the creative team leading this year's "A Christmas Story: The Play," including Director Michael Berresse, Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Lighting Designer Robert J. Aguilar, Costume Designer Venise St. Pierre, Sound Designer Sartje Pickett, Projections Designer Bryce Cutler, and Wig Designer Sherry Deberson. Tina Shackleford is the stage manager, assisted by Kelly Haywood. Joining the team are Fight and Intimacy Director José Pérez IV and Associate Director Daina Michelle Griffith.

Tickets available at PPT.org/Christmas or by calling 412.316.1600.

Comments