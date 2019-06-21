Photo Flash: Pittsburgh CLO Presents OKLAHOMA!

Pittsburgh CLO will fill the Benedum Center with the soaring melodies of America's favorite musical, OKLAHOMA!. Tickets are now available by phone at 412-456-6666, online at pittsburghCLO.org or by visiting the Box Office at Theater Square.

The creative team who brought Pittsburgh audiences last summer's breathtaking revival of BRIGADOON is together again to lead Pittsburgh CLO's production of the quintessential American musical, OKLAHOMA! Set in Oklahoma just after the turn of the century, this Rodgers and Hammerstein masterpiece opened in 1943, launching a golden era in American musical theater that fuses story and song together with the stunning choreography of the legendary Agnes De Mille.

Called The Best Musical of the Century by the New York Drama League, OKLAHOMA! features a timeless score including: Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin', People Will Say We're in Love, and the exhilarating title song Oklahoma." Bringing great classic American musicals to life for new audiences alongside showcasing new Broadway shows through locally produced, professional productions, is a cornerstone of CLO's mission and 73-year history.

Making their Pittsburgh CLO debuts as cowboy Curly and strong willed farm girl Laurey are Broadway's Nicholas Rodriguezand Sara Jean Ford. Mr. Rodriguez made his Broadway debut in Disney's Tarzan and has traveled the world on tours of Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus), Evita (Che), Hair (Claude) and The Sound of Music (Captain Von Trapp). Ms. Ford is best known for starring as Christine Daa on Broadway and in the National Tour of the worldwide sensation The Phantom Of The Opera. Fresh off of Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole KingMusical, Matt Faucher also joins the cast as the sinister farm hand, Jud, and Broadway veteran Ruth Gotschall (Disney's Mary Poppins, The Music Man, Cabaret) will be portraying the fun-loving Aunt Eller.

Individual tickets start at $27, and flexible 3 and 6-show season ticket packages are available through June by calling our Season Ticket Hotline at 412-281-2822. Season ticket holders can take advantage of great benefits including exchange privileges, reserved parking, behind-the-scenes email updates and much more. Groups of 10 or more enjoy exclusive discounts and specialty packages. Call our Group Sales Hotline at 412-325-1582 for more information. Student tickets are also available. Visit pittsburghCLO.org for further information.

