Photo Flash: Inside Dress Rehearsal For Pittsburgh Opera's DON PASQUALE
Pittsburgh Opera will finish its 80th season with a fresh take on Gaetano Donizetti's Don Pasquale, one of history's greatest comic operas, in a 1950s Hollywood production that has never been performed in Pittsburgh.
The story concerns old and wealthy bachelor Don Pasquale, who has been the caretaker of his nephew, Ernesto, for some time. Pasquale attempts to secure Ernesto's future by arranging a marriage between Ernesto and a "proper" girl. However, Ernesto is in love with the young widow Norina, and refuses to marry Pasquale's suggested bride. With the help of their friend Dr. Malatesta, Ernesto and Norina set out to trick Don Pasquale into letting them marry after all.
Dr. Malatesta has Norina impersonate his sweet, innocent sister and marry Pasquale in a fake wedding. She then drives Pasquale up the wall with a series of outrageous antics until he is at her mercy and will agree to anything to get rid of her.
This production is a Hollywood retrospective with a focus on The Silent Film Era and the Golden Years of the 1950s.
As always, English supertitles will be projected above the stage.
Single tickets for adults start at just $14; kids and teens ages 6-18 are half-price. For tickets call 412-456-6666, visit the Box Office at Theater Square, or online at pittsburghopera.org or CulturalDistrict.org. Group discounts, including student discounts, are available.
Gary Wedow conducts. Chuck Hudson directs.
Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography
Dr. Malatesta (Joshua Hopkins) hypes up his sister to Don Pasquale (Kevin Glavin)
Don Pasquale (Kevin Glavin) prepares to tell his nephew Ernesto (Javier Abreu) a secret
Dr. Malatesta (Joshua Hopkins) and Norina (Lisette Oropesa) solidify their plan
Don Pasquale (Kevin Glavin) is overcome by Norinaâ€™s (Lisette Oropesa) beauty
Norina (Lisette Oropesa), Dr. Malatesta (Joshua Hopkins), the Notary (Tyler Zimmerman) and Don Pasquale (Kevin Glavin) hear a commotion
Norinaâ€™s antics bring Pasquale to his knees. [left to right: Ernesto (Javier Abreu), Norina (Lisette Oropesa), Don Pasquale (Kevin Glavin), and Dr. Malatesta (Joshua Hopkins)]
A-listers party at Pasqualeâ€™s house
Don Pasquale is buried under a mountain of bills, alarming his Majordomo Max (Ian Christiansen)
Norina (Lisette Oropesa)
Norina (Lisette Oropesa) is unconcerned with Don Pasqualeâ€™s (Kevin Glavin) concerns
Ernesto (Javier Abreu) and Norina (Lisette Oropesa) sing a love duet
Ernesto (Javier Abreu) and Norina (Lisette Oropesa) toast to their future
Norina (Lisette Oropesa) leads a toast to celebrate a happy ending