PUMPKIN PALOOZA Returns To Kelly Strayhorn Theater in October

The East Liberty Halloween tradition will feature family activities, performances, and a costume parade.

By: Sep. 26, 2025
PUMPKIN PALOOZA Returns To Kelly Strayhorn Theater in October Image
Pumpkin Palooza: An East Liberty Halloween Adventure will return to Kelly Strayhorn Theater (KST) on Saturday, October 25, 2025, with community activities, performances, and a costume parade.

From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., families will enjoy candy, crafts, and interactive stations hosted by local partner organizations. At 2:00 p.m., vocalist and educator Anqwenique will host a performance program featuring youth arts groups from across Pittsburgh.

The KST lobby will transform into a festive Halloween hub, with stations from the Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse, Assemble, Youth Enrichment Services, KSci-Art Initiative, and Dreams of Hope. Families will participate in upcycling crafts, face-painting, Trick-or-Treat bag decorating, and more.

The youth performance program will showcase Hope Academy, Alumni Theater Company, K-Theatre Dance Complex, and Los Sabrosos' Breakin’ for the Kids. The afternoon will culminate in a costume parade on stage, where children and families can share their Halloween looks before heading home with treats.

Since 2008, Pumpkin Palooza has been a cornerstone of East Liberty’s fall season, celebrating community creativity and family fun. Tickets are available now.




