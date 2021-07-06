PICT Classic Theatre Welcomes Sharon McCune As New Associate Producer

PICT Classic Theatre has named Sharon McCune Associate Producer of their 25th Anniversary Season. In her new role, McCune will help shape the trajectory of PICT as an organization and the work they produce. Her primary focus will be the development of the new Expand the Canon staged reading series, a program of 6 new and existing plays that amplify the stories of women and People of Color. These readings will be presented free to the public throughout PICT's regular season.

"PICT Classic Theatre, and I personally, are delighted to announce the appointment of our new Associate Producer, Sharon McCune," says Artistic & Executive Director Alan Stanford. "The appointment of an Assistant Producer at this time is an intrinsic part of our 25th Anniversary focus: not only on our past but also on our commitment to the future of inclusive Classic theatre that is of Pittsburgh, by Pittsburgh, and for Pittsburgh."

"What I am struck by is the 'precipice of opportunity' that this position brings," shares McCune. "As I am ever evolving as a human and as a theater artist, so too, will the philosophy of this position become more focused. Keeping within the framework of the mission statement of PICT and this new series focusing on women and BIPOC (and adding LGBTQIA+), I see it as my responsibility to advocate for the voices kept silent too long and tell the spectrum of stories that mirror our shared human experience through different lenses."

"Sharon brings her considerable range of experience as both performer and educator to PICT," Stanford continues. "She has shown a deep understanding of, and an abiding commitment to, the development of our programming. This made her the ideal person to help us develop our new approach and curate the Expand the Canon series over the next season."

Ms. McCune is a mainstay of Pittsburgh theater, having performed recently for Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Quantum, PICT, Bricolage Production Company, The REP and Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks. Regionally, Ms. McCune has worked with Barter Theater, Ensemble Theater of Cincinnati, First-Stage Milwaukee, Phoenix Theater, Stage One, New Harmony Theater, American Players Theater, Native Voices at the Autry, Academy for New Musical Theater, Theater Neo, and the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, where she is a co-founding company member. Her educational experience includes teaching English as a second language to students of all ages, as well as mentorship to emerging artists.

Interested parties can reach Ms. McCune at smccune@picttheatre.org.