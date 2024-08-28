PICT Announces ANDY WARHOL'S TOMATO At The Andy Warhol Museum And Carnegie Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Andy Warhol Museum and Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre will partner for a special one-evening presentation of the play, Andy Warhol’s Tomato, by Vince Melocchi, directed by Elizabeth Elias Huffman, Artistic Director, PICT.

This single performance of Andy Warhol’s Tomato at The Warhol theater will be on Friday, September 13, 2024, 8:00 PM.

“I’m glad we could partner with PICT on a one-evening, preview performance of this play, that reflects on Warhol’s evolution as a student artist at Carnegie Tech,” said Ben Harrison, senior director of performing arts and programming.

Andy Warhol’s Tomato will play at Carnegie Stage from September 20 through October 6, 2024. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit PICT’s website at www.picttheatre.org. PICT’s box office, at Carnegie Stage, will be open one hour prior to each performance.

Artistic Director, Elizabeth Elias Huffman, will make her inaugural full-production directorial debut for PICT’s production of Andy Warhol’s Tomato. This play marks PICT’s return to the stage after a restructuring pause.

About the play:

It’s Pittsburgh, 1946. A rebellious art student at Carnegie Tech, 18-year-old Andy Warhol, unexpectedly finds himself in the basement of a working-class bar owned by Mario “Bones” Bonino, a second-generation Italian American from McKeesport. Over the course of the summer, Andy and Bones form an unlikely friendship that surprises them both. This refreshing path to mutual respect foments a sense of humanity tinted with construct inspiration.

Enjoying critically acclaimed productions in Los Angeles and Chicago, this tender and beautiful play examines the complexities between urban-LGBTQ lifestyle and blue-collar sensibilities, reinforcing our aspirations that divisions can be bridged by our fundamental need to create. As Bones says in the play: “There is beauty in the mundane.”

Andy Warhol’s Tomato was a featured reading during our inaugural reading series “Bards from the Burgh”. Programming this featured celebration of our local playwright talent provides PICT an honored opportunity to consider realization of full production highlighting these thought-provoking works.

About PICT:

PICT’s mission is to engage with, entertain, and serve the Pittsburgh community by examining current social issues through the lens of classic text. PICT officially changed its name to Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre to better represent our organization’s mission. For over 25 years, PICT has been Pittsburgh’s dramatic theater company dedicated to bringing the classics to the stage.

About the Playwright:

Vince Melocchi, born and raised in McKeesport, currently writes and acts for theatre, film and TV. Melocchi’s full-length plays include Lions, Julia, Nice Things, The Pact, Buried in the Night, and Welcome to Santa. One-act plays include Think of me, Bully, Cow, Last Snow, Making Moves, A Night of Lions, and The Last Linen Day. Melocchi currently resides in Los Angeles.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.warhol.org.

