Nikki Renee Daniels and Charles Esten To Lead THE MUSIC MAN At Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO has announced the full cast and creative team for THE MUSIC MAN, running July 9-14, 2024 at the Benedum Center. The cast of the show will be led by Charles Esten and Broadway's Nikki Renee Daniels, as Harold Hill and Marian Paroo.

The Pittsburgh CLO 2024 Summer of Musicals includes LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL and YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at the Greer Cabaret Theater, WEST SIDE STORY, THE COLOR PURPLE, and THE MUSIC MAN at the Benedum Center, and SEUSSICAL at the Byham Theater.

"With productions like THE MUSIC MAN, we aim to bring joy and a sense of community to Pittsburgh audiences. This show is a celebration of music, love and the power of theater to bring people together," says Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO.

Arrive early, embrace the spirit of River City's community with performances by some of the regions finest Barbershop Quartets. These talented groups will entertain you before the show and during intermission; capturing the heart and soul of THE MUSIC MAN as we blend classical musical theater and harmonious melodies for what will be a delightful evening of entertainment!

THE CAST OF THE MUSIC MAN:

CHARLES ESTEN (Harold Hill) a celebrated storyteller as an actor and artist-songwriter, global entertainer Charles Esten is best known for his hit roles: Ward Cameron on Netflix's Outer Banks and Deacon Claybourne in ABC/CMT's Nashville. With an illustrious 30-year career of television and film projects like The Postman, The Office, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and more, Esten first made his theatrical debut in London in the ‘90s, portraying Buddy Holly in the West End musical, Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story. Notably, he was honored to perform for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in the Royal Variety Performance and President George H. W. Bush at The White House. Likewise, with his own music, Esten has performed multiple headline tours on the most renowned stages across the U.S., Germany, Amsterdam, and U.K., including over 170 appearances at Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry. Making history as a 2018 Guinness World Records title holder for the most consecutive weeks to release an original digital single by a music act after releasing 54 original songs once a week for 54 straight weeks, he's also surpassed 21 MILLION streams to date. Recently delivering his independent debut album, Love Ain't Pretty, to much acclaim, Grammy.com hailed "the album is the purest representation of his artistry possible," as Forbes praised his 14-song co-write as "written with the wisdom and breadth that comes with time, Esten captures the dimensions of love, loss, growth, and hope." Among his many charitable efforts, Esten serves as the National Honorary Spokesperson for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's annual Light the Night Walk, and is a board member and volunteer for Musicians On Call.

NIKKI RENÉE DANIELS (Marian Paroo) recently played Lady Larken in Once Upon a Mattress at New York City Center. She has done 11 Broadway shows including Company (Jenny), The Book of Mormon (Nabulungi), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (Clara), Les Misérables (Fantine), Anything Goes, and Promises, Promises. She played Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago company of Hamilton. Her television credits include Billions, The Equalizer, Modern Love, and Madam Secretary. Her debut solo CD, Home is available on iTunes. @nikkireneesings



NICK ALVINO (Tommy Djilas) is overjoyed to be back in River City after making his Broadway debut in the The Music Man in 2022. City Center Encores!: The Light in the Piazza. @Nickalvinoo



RYAN CAVANAUGH (Marcellus Washburn) Pittsburgh CLO credits: The Perfect Mate (world premiere), Guys & Dolls, Anything Goes, South Pacific, AIDA, Shrek The Musical, Damn Yankees, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, and Man of La Mancha. Favorite Regional Theatre: Goodspeed Opera House, Asolo Repertory Theatre, and a couple national tours. When Ryan is not on stage, he's teaching theatre at CAPA High School.



E. CLAYTON CORNELIOUS (Mayor Shinn) is a 2- time Tony nominated producer and a 26-year Broadway actor. He most recently closed the 1st National Tour of Ain't Too Proud playing the role of Paul Williams. He is currently co-producing on two Broadway shows this season: Spamalot Revival & The Who's Tommy Revival, and the new Broadway bound, Midnight In The Garden Of Good & Evil. Broadway acting credits: The Caterpillar in Wonderland, POTUS:, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line, The Music Man, Kat & the Kings, and The Lion King. West End: Sammy Davis Jr. in Rat Pack: Live from Vegas! Tours: Kinky Boots, Sister Act, Jersey Boys, Dirty Dancing, The Goodbye Girl, and The Wiz. He is a proud member of BIV (Broadway Inspirational Voices) and a proud graduate of Point Park University.

KAMMIE CRUM (Zaneeta Shinn) is thrilled to be doing The Music Man once again! Most recently, she was in the Original Broadway Cast of the revival of The Music Man with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. @kammiecrum



AARON GALLIGAN-STIERLE (Oliver Hix, Salesman) Pittsburgh CLO: Guys and Dolls (Benny Southstreet). Broadway: Phantom of the Opera (Monsieur Andre), Ragtime (Henry Ford), and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Papa Who). National Tour: White Christmas (Mike Nulty) Regional: Utah Shakespeare (10 seasons), Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, The Rev, Oregon Shakespeare, Paper Mill Playhouse, TUTS, MSMT and many more. Head of Musical Theatre at Slippery Rock University. Training: BFA Shenandoah University (Musical Theater) MFA Penn State (Acting). @Aarongs1

MICHAEL GREER (Charlie Cowell) is thrilled to be back at the Benedum this summer! Favorite credits: Puffs (Cedric/Voldy), Hand to God (Timmy, City Theatre), You Say Tomato, I Say Shut Up! (Jeff Kahn, Denver Center and National Tour), Shrek The Musical (Big Bad Wolf, North Shore Music Theatre), Altar Boyz (Luke), Grease (Johnny Casino), and over 30 productions with Pittsburgh CLO.

ASHLEY HARMON (Alma Hix) is a Pittsburgh native making her Pittsburgh CLO debut! Currently a Pittsburgh based choreographer and performer, she has worked for regional companies Front Porch Theatricals, Split Stage Productions, and Stage 62. Ashley recently choreographed Woodland Hills High School's pilot production of Wonderland.

JENNA KANTOR (Ethel Toffelmier) is excited for her Pittsburgh CLO debut. Her past roles include Trina in Falsettos, Tanya in Mamma Mia!, Rizzo in Grease, Betty in Great American Trailer Park Musical, Velma in Chicago, Paulette in Legally Blonde, Maria in Lend Me a Tenor, Aldonza in Man of La Mancha, Vicki in The Full Monty, and Pennywise in Urinetown. Jenna, a performing arts physical therapist, enjoys rehabilitating singers, actors, and dancers in Allegheny County. jennakantor.com



EMMETT KENT (Winthrop Paroo) is an 8th grade Musical Theatre major at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School and a proud member of the Pittsburgh CLO Academy where he has been training for 6 years. His previous credits include Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center's The Little Prince (Little Prince) and Freaky Friday (Fletcher), 4 years of Pittsburgh CLO's A Musical Christmas Carol (Tiny Tim, Daniel, Turkey Boy, Ignorance), Pittsburgh CLO's The Sound of Music (u/s Kurt), Heritage Player's A Wrinkle in Time (Charles Wallace), and Pittsburgh CLO's The Wizard of Oz (Munchkin).



CHRISTINE LAITTA (Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn) a staple of the Pittsburgh theater community, Laitta was last seen as Mrs. Dilber and Mrs. Fezziwig in Pittsburgh CLO's A Musical Christmas Carol and Ms. Lynch in PMT's Grease. Favorite shows: Book of Merman, Forbidden Broadway, On The Town, Sister Act, Damn Yankees, Into the Woods, Guys & Dolls, Game On, and Up and Away, to name a few. She directs and choreographs Off The Record (the yearly spoof of Pittsburgh to benefit the Pittsburgh Food Bank) and is the co-author of The Dramatically Different Classroom (Kagan Publishing). chrislaitta.com

NATALIE MCGOVERN (Amaryllis) is thrilled to be making her Pittsburgh CLO debut! She is a proud member of the Pittsburgh CLO Academy Pre-Professional program. Recent credits include A Christmas Story: The Play (Esther Jane, Pittsburgh Public Theater), The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition (Aunt Em, Pittsburgh CLO Academy), Matilda Jr. (Lavender, Pittsburgh CLO Academy), and The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon (The Ellis School).

BRADY D. PATSY (Ewart Dunlop, Newspaper Reader) is thrilled to be returning for another summer with Pittsburgh CLO. Some favorite Regional Credits include Toad in A Year With Frog and Toad, Tonton Julian in Once on This Island, Javert in Les Misérables, and Father in Children of Eden. In addition to performing this summer, Brady is starting his role as Pittsburgh CLO's Community Engagement Manager. bpatsy@pittsburghclo.org

CISSY REBICH (Mrs. Paroo) is happy to be working with Pittsburgh CLO! Broadway: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Rags, Mame with Angela Lansbury, Premiere company Les Misérables. National Tours: On the Twentieth Century, Evita, The Merry Widow. Off-Broadway: Annie Get Your Gun, Gifts of the Magi. Favorite role: Agnes Gooch in Mame with Sally Kellerman. Concert: Broadway's Chess at Carnegie Hall, original production of The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Local: Baruška in Once at PMT. She was a frequent attorney guest commentator on Court TV and MSNBC, along with other television and film appearances.

ERIN STETOR-SEABERG (Maud Dunlop) is elated to be part of The Music Man cast. Regional Theater: Nunsense (Rev Mother), Moon Over Buffalo (Charlotte Hay), Unnecessary Farce (Mary Meekly) at St. Vincent Summer Theatre, Nunsense (Sr. Julia Child of God), The Sound of Music, Sister Act at Pittsburgh Musical Theater, and Titanic (Marian Thayer) at Split Stage Productions.

DAVID TOOLE (Jacey Squires, Conductor) Recent regional credits; The Last 5 Years (Jamie), Count of Monte Cristo (Edmond Dantès), Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (Pierre), Once (Guy), a featured vocalist performing alongside Jason Robert Brown in concert at the CAM Raleigh and collaborating with Frank Wildhorn at the Tuacahn PAC. Outside of theater; Anthem singer for the Pittsburgh Penguins, certified voice instructor and vocalist for Identity X & Streetlight Amber. @davidmichaeltoole

JOSEPH TORELLO (Olin Britt, Salesman) Pittsburgh CLO: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Ensemble), Oliver! (Knife Grinder). NYC: Show Boat (Carnival Barker), and Carousel (Policeman) at Lincoln Center with the NY Philharmonic (both aired on Live From Lincoln Center on PBS); Guys & Dolls (Mission Quartet) alongside Nathan Lane & Megan Mullally at Carnegie Hall. This is Joseph's 11th production of The Music Man, having played Olin in over 600 performances with: National Tour, MUNY, Asolo Rep, Walnut St, Fulton, Houston TUTS, and was alongside Shirley Jones in productions at Sacramento Music Circus, Bushnell, and a midwest tour. @torellojoe

SKY BENNETT (Swing) is elated to join Pittsburgh CLO for his fourth summer season! He has previously danced in the ensemble of previous Pittsburgh CLO productions of Disney's Newsies, Mamma Mia!, Grease, Oklahoma!, and Kinky Boots. Sky also performed in the international tour of West Side Story (A-Rab, u/s Action), spanning ten countries in two continents including the show's premiere performance in India. Other appearances include Carousel at Riverside Theatre, and Broadway Bares 2022. Pace University 2020.

SAVANNAH LEE BIRDSONG (Mrs. Squires) is a recent graduate of CMU and is so excited to be returning for her third summer with Pittsburgh CLO! Past credits include Kinky Boots, The Sound of Music, and Sister Act.

SARAH BISHOP (Ensemble) was recently seen as Susan in tick, tick…BOOM! in Pittsburgh CLO's Kara Cabaret Series. National Tour: Cabaret (Roundabout). Regional: World Premiere of Broadway Vacation (5th Avenue Theater), The Other Josh Cohen (Geva), 42nd Street (Pittsburgh CLO), Ulla in The Producers (The Strand). Favorites: Legally Blonde (Elle), Singin' in the Rain (Lina), The Sound of Music (Maria), and Guys & Dolls (Sarah). Loves connecting with singers as the owner of Sarah Bishop Vocal Studio. @singwithbish

MELISSA BURKE (Ensemble) was born and raised in Hartford County, Connecticut. She's performed in musicals including West Side Story, A Chorus Line, and In the Heights. She received her BFA in dance in 2022 from Point Park University where she performed in works by Martha Graham, Rennie Harris, and Martha Nichols. Melissa began her career traveling with Disney Cruise Lines and recently completed her first season performing with Lawrenceville based dance company, Attack Theatre.

BOBBY M. DAVIS (Ensemble, Newspaper Reader, Dance Captain) is thrilled to be back in Pittsburgh after making his Pittsburgh CLO debut last summer with Anything Goes and Guys & Dolls! Select regional: Tuacahn (White Christmas U/S Phil Davis, Joseph..Dreamcoat, Mary Poppins, Wonderland), The Rev (42nd Street), John W. Engeman (A Christmas Story). National Tour: The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical. Marymount Manhattan College. bobbymdavis.com

JULIAN DeGUZMAN (Ensemble) is a performing artist, writer, producer, and educator, born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. Julian received his BFA in Dance and BA in Sociology from the University of California, Irvine. Julian's Broadway credits include Disney's Newsies, Miss Saigon, Hello, Dolly!, and Beetlejuice. @julianofguzman

ZACH DORAN (Ensemble) is so excited to be returning to Pittsburgh! In the fall, he will be entering his 3rd year as a Musical Theatre major at Penn State University. Previous theatre credits include: Anything Goes (Pittsburgh CLO), Urinetown (Penn State Centre Stage), Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Penn State Centre Stage). Upcoming: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Penn State Centre Stage). @zacharydoran_

LUCAS FEDELE (Salesman, Ensemble) a Julia Deberson Award winner and 15-year veteran of the Pittsburgh CLO ensemble, is happy to be back on the boards. Favorite Pittsburgh CLO credits include the title role in Fiddler on the Roof, Coricopat in CATS opposite Katie Terza, and most importantly, the guy selling balloons at the beginning of Kopit and Yeston's Phantom. TV: Outsiders. National tours: Hello, Dolly!, Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Regional: Arena Stage, Drury Lane, Kansas City Starlight, West Virginia Public Theatre, Pittsburgh Musical Theater, City Theatre.

DANIEL FRONTZ (Ensemble) is a rising senior and musical theater major at PPS CAPA and studies dance and acting Pittsburgh CLO Academy. Past shows include Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (CAPA), Damien in Mean Girls High School Version (Pittsburgh CLO Academy), Lewis in Pippin (CAPA), and Sheldon Saperstein in The Prom (CAPA). Daniel is extremely thankful and excited to be back on the Benedum stage for the first time since middle school. Daniel would like to dedicate this show to their younger siblings, Molly and Matthew.

SLOANE GRIFFITH (Ensemble) is so excited to be making her Pittsburgh CLO debut all the way from Southern Utah! Regional: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tarzan, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, Wonderland, and School of Rock (Tuacahn Amphitheatre). @sloane.griffith

LAURA GULEY (Ensemble, Assistant Dance Captain) is so excited and grateful to be returning to Pittsburgh CLO! Previous Pittsburgh CLO credits: Anything Goes. National Tour: Tootsie (u/s Sandy). Select Regional: The Music Man (u/s Marian, Marriott Theatre); White Christmas (u/s Judy), Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's Mary Poppins (Miss Andrews, u/s Bird Woman), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Wonderland (u/s Mad Hatter, TUACAHN); Rock of Ages (u/s Waitress #1: Sherrie/Regina, Engeman Theatre); A Chorus Line (Bebe), The Music Man (Zaneeta, Lexington Theatre Company). @lauraguley

HANNAH GUNDERMANN (Ensemble) is ecstatic to be in River City to make her Pittsburgh CLO debut! Hannah is a Hershey, PA native and based in NYC. Credits include: Carousel at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, RWS Entertainment, and MGM. Recently she has been working on the team of Maddie: A New Musical. Proud OCU alum. @hannydancy

JESSICA ICE (Swing) is a Pittsburgh native and is thrilled to be returning to the Benedum Stage this summer! Jessica has been seen in over a dozen Pittsburgh CLO productions, most recently Guys and Dolls. Other credits: Guys and Dolls (The Rev), Cabaret (Theatre SilCo), and Elf The Musical (Broadway National Tour). @icejm

LENA KREADY (Ensemble) just finished 5th grade at the Special Music School in Manhattan. She played the title role in Matilda at the Childrens' Acting Academy. Lena has appeared in concert with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and at Symphony Space in New York City.

LOUISE ELIZABETH KREADY (Ensemble) just finished 1st grade at the Special Music School in Manhattan. She has performed in concert with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, in the Kready Holiday Spectacular, at the Kaufman Music Center Gala, and at the Grand Teton Music Festival.

BRADY J. KUNTZ (Ensemble. u/s Winthrop) is an 8th grade student at Chartiers Valley Middle School performing in his first show with Pittsburgh CLO. He has previously been cast in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Superstar. Notable roles include Peter Pan (Peter Pan, Jr.), Randolph McAfee (Bye Bye Birdie), Winthrop Paroo (The Music Man Jr.), and Tiny Tim (A Lyrical Christmas Carol). Brady's film credits include appearing as Ethan in Hope (2023) and he was an extra in Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022).

SAWYER O. LINCOLN (Ensemble) is 10 years old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She has been studying at the Pittsburgh CLO Academy for 5 years and will attend Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 in the fall, majoring in musical theater.

LAYLA MILLER (Ensemble) is 10 years old and thrilled to be making her Pittsburgh CLO debut. She is a proud student of the Pittsburgh CLO Academy and recent credits include Annie, Kids (Annie). She studies dance at Dance Mechanics and is a member of the competition team.



ANDERSON MILLER (Ensemble) is excited to perform on the Benedum stage for his first Pittsburgh CLO show. Anderson attends Westinghouse Arts Academy, where he will be a sophomore Musical Theatre major, and the Pittsburgh CLO Academy Professional Development Program. Favorite roles include Les in Disney's Newsies and The Artful Dodger in Oliver!.



COTY PERNO (Ensemble) is returning to the Benedum after making his Pittsburgh CLO debut earlier this season in West Side Story! UC College- Conservatory of Music (CCM) MT '25. @cotyperno

RORY PRICHARD (Gracie Shinn) is eight years old and thrilled to make her Pittsburgh CLO debut in The Music Man! Rory is a proud student at the Pittsburgh CLO Academy and Pittsburgh Ballet Theater School. As a survivor herself, Rory is also an advocate for Childhood Cancer awareness and research. Rory would like to thank her teachers, friends, and family for their incredible support.

MYAH SEGURA (Ensemble) is returning to Pittsburgh CLO! She is based in NYC and graduated from Point Park University with her Dance BFA and Arts Management BS 24'. Before Anything Goes with Pittsburgh CLO ‘23, she wa

