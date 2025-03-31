MISS JULIE to be Presented at Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre has revealed the second production of our 2024/2025 season. The U.S. premiere Miss Julie, by August Strindberg, adaptation by Amy Ng, will be performed April 18 through May 4, 2025 at Carnegie Stage.

Performances will run from April 18 - May 4, 2025 on the Carnegie Stage, directed by Elizabeth Elias Huffman.

The cast features Shelby Garrett as Miss Julie, Trieu Tran* as John, Jillian Lovelace as Christine, and Mimi Jong is the Erhu Player & Auntie's Spirit.

The production's scenic design is crafted by Tucker Topel, with lighting design by Bob Steinbeck and sound design by Steve Shapiro. Projection design is by Natalie Rose Mabry, while Alex Keplar serves as the properties designer.

About the play:

It's Chinese New Year, post-World War II Hong Kong. Miss Julie, the daughter of the island's former British governor, joins the servants in celebration. Initiating a sexually charged power game with her father's butler, Miss Julie descends into a fight for survival. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing socio-political landscape in the Pearl River Delta, Ms. Ng's highly anticipated adaptation delves deep into the complexities of human relationships. Emerging conflicts of desire, power, class and race collide, creating a rich tapestry of tension driving the plot forward with urgency and depth. Directed by Elizabeth

Elias Huffman, PICT's Artistic Director, this production promises to captivate audiences with intense performance and innovative staging.

About the playwrights: Amy Ng is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter and historian. Ms. Ng often draws inspiration from history and contemporary social issues. Her upcoming projects include Shanghai Dolls (Kiln Theatre, Spring 2025), Thatcher in China (Almeida Theatre) and Ten Thousand Tons of Moonlight (Fengling Productions/Shanghai Young Theatre, November 2024).

Past productions include Under the Umbrella (Belgrade Theatre Coventry, UK Tour), Acceptance (Hampstead Theatre), Shangri-La (Finborough Theatre), and We Like to Move It Move It (co-writer, Ice and Fire Theatre), Radio plays include Tiger Girls (BBC Radio 4) and Kilburn Passion (BBC Radio 3). Adaptations include Miss Julie (Chester Storyhouse and UK tour; Singapore Repertory Theatre; Hong Kong International Arts Festival) and Wind and Dust (an adaptation of Guan Hanqing's "Zhao Pan'er Rescues a Sister through Seduction", commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company). Books include Nationalism and Political Liberty (Oxford University Press).

Fluent in English, German, and Chinese, Ms. Ng regularly translates Chinese plays into English. Educated at Yale University and Balliol College, Oxford University, as a Rhodes Scholar, Ms. Ng graduated with a D. Phil in Modern History. She was an Alexander von Humboldt Research Fellow in Germany. Amy Ng grew up in Hong Kong and is currently based in London.

Johan August Strindberg (January 22, 1849 - May 14, 1912) was a Swedish playwright, novelist, poet, essayist and painter. A prolific writer who often drew directly on his personal experience, Strindberg wrote more than 60 plays and more than 30 works of fiction. A bold experimenter throughout his life, he explored a wide range of dramatic methods and purposes, from naturalistic tragedy, monodrama, and historical plays to his anticipations of expressionist and surrealist dramatic techniques. From his earliest work, Strindberg developed innovative forms of dramatic action, language, and visual composition. Notable works include Miss Julie, The Father, Ghost Sonata, Red Room, Creditors, Inferno, To Damascus, Dance of Death, and A Dream Play.

