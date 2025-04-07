Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to Present the Pittsburgh Premiere of the Whimsical THE WIZARD AND I with the PBT Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Follow the yellow brick road with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) for an extraordinary adventure that follows Dorothy and Toto into the land of Oz with the breathtaking Pittsburgh premiere of Septime Webre's The Wizard of Oz. PBT will perform the colorful, family-friendly ballet May 9-18 at the Benedum Center as the closing production of its 2024-25 Emerald Season.

In this spectacular ballet, Dorothy and Toto are joined by the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion as they travel to find the Wizard and battle the Wicked Witch. Based on the beloved book and film, this incredible performance includes all of L. Frank Baum's signature characters, and brings the Emerald City to dazzling life with incredible flying sequences, extravagant costumes, beautiful sets, special effects, dynamic choreography and original music played live by the PBT Orchestra!

“I am excited to bring Septime Webre's delightful production of The Wizard of Oz to Pittsburgh audiences for the first time,” said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. “We're thrilled to complete our 55th Anniversary Season with this premiere that will undoubtedly charm audiences of all ages as they set off to see the wizard!”

Webre's The Wizard of Oz was jointly commissioned by Kansas City Ballet, Colorado Ballet and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and premiered at Kansas City Ballet in 2018. The production includes:

85 roles for PBT artists and student dancers

44 flying cues, including ones for Dorothy, the Wicked Witch, Glinda, the Wizard, flying monkeys and more

617 gorgeous costume pieces designed by Liz Vandal

100 costume changes

96 pairs of dyed shoes (21 different colors per show)

42 puppets designed by Nicholas Mahon, including Toto

Multiple projections by Aaron Rhyne

Colorful and imaginative scenic design by Michael Raiford

An original score by Matthew Pierce

Choreographer Septime Webre is an internationally recognized ballet director, choreographer and educator. He is currently the Artistic Director of Hong Kong Ballet and previously served as artistic director of The Washington Ballet and American Repertory Ballet. He has choreographed numerous ballets, often adapting them from literary classics, including The Great Gatsby, The Sun Also Rises, Alice (in Wonderland), Peter Pan and Cinderella.

Single tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at pbt.org or by calling 412-456-6666. Subscription packages are also available. For more information, visit pbt.org or call. It is available at pbt.org or by calling 412-454-9107.

Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. More information is available at pbt.org/groups.

PBT's 2025-2026 Season

Dracula, October 31-November 2, 2025, Benedum Center

The Nutcracker, December 5-28, 2025, Benedum Center

America 250 with the PBT Orchestra, February 20-22, 2026, Benedum Center

Spring Mix: Premieres, April 10-12, 2026, August Wilson African American Cultural Center

A Midsummer Night's Dream with the PBT Orchestra, May 15-17, 2026, Benedum Center

Season subscriptions are now available. For more information, visit pbt.org/subscribe or call 412-454-9107. Single tickets for the 2025-2026 season will be available this summer.

