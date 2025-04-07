Initial Cast Set For Concert Of New Zombie Rock Musical ROMERO & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Initial casting has been announced for a concert presentation of the new rock musical, ROMERO & JULIET. The show will be presented on May 17th at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe by Split Stage Productions of Greensburg.

Headlining the show are Shea Curran as Romero and Véronique Chayer as Juliet.

Broadway and television star Allison Guinn, who had a recurring role in season three of "Only Murders in the Building" and who starred as Lucy in the Broadway revival of ON THE TOWN as well as being part of the original revival cast of HAIR on Broadway, will be seen as Nessa (aka Juliet's Nurse.) She was also seen as Madame Thenardier in the national tour of LES MISERABLES and was most recently seen on Broadway as Jan Crouch in TAMMY FAYE.

The principal cast also includes Vince Tresco as Sergeant George, Sam Greene as Cutie-O, Sam Carter as Notre Dame, Alawna Mallory as Richmond, Tristan Smith as Punxsutawney, and Wesley Heverly as the Narrator and everyone else.

Rounding out the cast are Joseph Dingey, Caleb Feigles, Lindsay Fitzpatrick, Theresa Hall, Emily Kane, and Josh Reardon.

ROMERO & JULIET combines elements of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy and the cult zombie film "Night of the Living Dead," in a musical in the vein of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. The show features an original score inspired by eighties pop music icons Madonna, Bon Jovi, George Michael, Boy George, Jim Steinman and others.

When Romero, a human, falls for zombie Juliet during a music festival called Deadstock on Friday the 13th in September of 1985, romance, comedy, horror, and tragedy ensue. The show is set and takes place in Verona, PA- not far from where George Romero's classic film "Night of the Living Dead" was filmed.

The show has book/lyrics by Scott Logsdon and composer Aaron Gandy, creators of the musical THE CRINOLYNNS.

Logsdon was an originating cast member of the national Broadway company of LES MISERABLES, a show he also appeared in on Broadway and internationally. He wrote the book and lyrics for "Sticks & Stones" with Emmy and Grammy winner John McDaniel, which was seen in a concert format with Audra McDonald for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and BC/EFA. His work was featured by Broadway's Roundabout Theatre Company, Broadway's Gypsy of the Year, and he and composer Dana P. Rowe wrote the theme for the webseries "Stars in the House," as well as a Hallmark Christmas movie inspired musical called 12 DAYS TILL CHRISTMAS.

Aaron Gandy's composer credits include THE CRINOLYNNS, A CRINOLYNNS CHRISTMAS, and LOVE(R)EVOLUTION (all three with Logsdon), as well as SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, SAMANTHA SINGLE-HANDED, ACEY DEUCEY, HUXLEY ANN. His music direction/keyboard credits in NYC include THE LION KING, URINETOWN, THE SHAGGS (Playwrights Horizons), JUST Jim Dale (NYC and London's West End, and the upcoming Audible Books release), ROMEO &BERNADETTE, and DORA THE EXPLORER LIVE! at Radio City Music Hall.

Founded in 2013 by Nate Newell and Rob Jessup, Split Stage Productions established themselves as a cutting-edge company, pushing the theatrical envelope in Westmoreland County by producing titles such as RENT, AVENUE Q, GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, HAIR, and ASSASSINS. While staying in that same lane, they have produced the regional premieres of TITANIC (performed in the round), SIDE SHOW, CARRIE, ROCK OF AGES and a sold out run of KINKY BOOTS. While the casts and creative teams primarily consist of Westmoreland County residents, SSP is a popular draw for actors, directors, music directors, and audiences alike from all around the greater Pittsburgh area due to consistently delivering high quality productions.

Tickets for ROMERO & JULIET in Concert will go on sale on May 1.

