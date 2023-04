Mandy Patinkin to Bring BEING ALIVE Tour to Pittsburgh CLO in May

City Theatre has announced the final production of their 2022/2023 season, Kareem Fahmy's American Fast directed by Jennifer Chang, which runs from April 29 to May 21 on the City Theatre Main Stage.

April 3, 2023

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center has announced the final event of the first season of Beyond the Red Door, a unique experiential event series that expands on the permanent exhibition August Wilson: The Writer's Landscape. The event, titled “A Taste of the American Century,” will take place on Wednesday, April 26th at 5:30 pm in the transformed AWAACC café.