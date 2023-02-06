Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kimberly Richards Returns As Sister In 'TIL DEATH DO US PART: LATE NITE CATECHISM 3 At City Theatre

The always-popular Late Nite Catechism series has been a nearly annual occurrence at City Theatre dating back to 2005.

Feb. 06, 2023  

In fact, Ms. Richards has performed 807 times at City Theatre. At the end of each performance, a collection is taken to support the retired nuns at Little Sisters of the Poor, with over $400,000 raised by audiences attending Late Nite Catechism.

"As we have made our return from the pandemic, one City Theatre constant had not yet been realized - and that was having Kimberly Richards bring her "Sister" back to Pittsburgh," stated Managing Director James McNeel. "Late Nite Catechism is a main-stay for so many in our community and its absence from our stage has been noted by the show's and Sister Kim's fans - and based on how quickly tickets have been selling, they're eager to return to class. We thrilled to celebrate the Valentine's season with 'Til Death Do Us Part."

Audiences joining for the February 14th - Valentine's Day - performance can enjoy treats, prosecco, and a meet and greet with Sister Kim in the lobby following the show.

'Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3 is by Maripat Donovan, starring Kimberly Richards, featuring scenic design by Tony Ferrieri. Shamus Bonner will serve as the production stage manager.

ABOUT 'TIL DEATH DO US PART: LATE NITE CATECHISM 3

Written by Maripat Donovan

After teaching countless students about the saints, venial sins, limbo and more, Sister is now offering up hilarious lessons on the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites, including her own wacky version of the Newlywed Game. Classroom participation is a must, so bring along your sweetie and your sense of humor for a session with the country's feistiest couples counselor!

For a complete listing of show times, please visit CityTheatreCompany.org or call 412-431-2489 (CITY). Masks are required for all performances.




