Kelly Strayhorn Theater Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Suite Life Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kelly Strayhorn Theater (KST) invites audiences to celebrate its 25th anniversary and experience the beloved holiday concert Suite Life: A Celebration of Billy Strayhorn & Gene Kelly on Saturday, November 29, 7:30pm - 9:00pm. To honor KST’s namesakes and their contributions, Suite Life welcomes musical director Hugo Cruz back with his popular Cuban jazz renditions of Strayhorn’s music against the backdrop of Kelly’s visual legacy. With direction by Pria Dahiya, lighting design by El Wolhardt, and special musical guests, the evening promises a fresh take on beloved standards that the whole family can enjoy. VIP Soundcheck Reception tickets include preferred seating, a complimentary cocktail and catering by Secretos de mis Abuelos from 6:00pm - 7:00pm.

Over the past 25 years, KST has served an annual average of 165 artists, hosting 450 activations, and facilitating 600 subsidized rental programs through their Producing Partners program. “In the most recent programming year, KST welcomed more than 20,000 patrons through our doors, a reflection of our continued role as a creative home and cultural anchor for Pittsburgh’s arts community”, says KST’s Co-Executive Director Melanie Paglia.

“For a quarter of a century, Kelly Strayhorn Theater has stood as a beacon in Pittsburgh’s East End, a gathering place where generations have come together to imagine, build, and celebrate. Billy Strayhorn and Gene Kelly, two titans of their genres, inform our interest in performance that pushes boundaries while honoring the legacies of the greats who came before,” shares Co-Executive Joseph Hall.

Suite Life offers jazz enthusiasts, families and friends, and KST supporters the opportunity to come together to celebrate the arts, music, and community. Returning musical director Hugo Cruz reveals that, “this year, we fuse Cuban, Afro-Cuban, and funk elements into timeless jazz. We are collaborating with a few new musicians to bring the audience a fresh and dynamic performance.”

The exceptional group of internationally recognized, locally based musicians include J.D. Chaisson on trumpet, Craig Davis on piano, Chantal Joseph on vocals, Frank Cohen on trombone, Noel Quintana on percussion, Brian Stahurski on bass, and Mike Tomaro on saxophone. Expanding on the brass section, the concert is doubling the extravaganza.

As the director of Suite Life and a KST Freshworks alum, Pria Dahiya returns to an artistic home, “KST places incredible trust and investment in its artists and is genuinely committed to attracting and retaining multidisciplinary talent in this region. I've built my entire artistic network through KST, connecting with artists across mediums and backgrounds I never would have encountered on my university campus”.

“Honoring the roots of our city’s rich musical heritage, the event welcomes special guests whose families represent the enduring legacy of Pittsburgh jazz,” says Melike Konur, the Director of Advancement. The names of these guests will be announced closer to the date of the performance.

The audience is invited to enjoy a VIP Soundcheck Reception from 6:00pm - 7:00pm by purchasing a Soundcheck ticket. VIP guests enjoy early entry, first choice of their preferred seating, a signature cocktail and light bites curated for the evening. A special and exclusive listen to one of the night’s musical selections with the artists highlights the soundcheck experience.