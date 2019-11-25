First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Pittsburgh Awards! Betty Buckley & Jordon Ross Weinhold Lead

Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Pittsburgh:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Clay Aiken - GREASE - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 37%

Justin Matthew Sargent - ROCK OF AGES - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 33%

Jeffrey Way - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Summer Company 4%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE OLD CURIOSITY SHOP - PICT Classic Theatre 41%

Doug Harris - A FEW GOOD MEN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 6%

James FitzGerald - THE HEIRESS - PICT Classic Theatre 5%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Betty Buckley - HELLO DOLLY - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 30%

Jackie Burns - GREASE - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 24%

Patricia Phillips - IN THE HEIGHTS - Lincoln Park PAC 10%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Erika Cuenca - THE HEIRESS - PICT Classic Theatre 28%

Sheila McKenna - PIPELINE - Pittsburgh City Theatre 15%

Alison Weisgall - A FEW GOOD MEN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 8%

Best Musical (professional)

GREASE - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 31%

HELLO DOLLY - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 29%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Lincoln Park PAC 6%

Best New Play

THE OLD CURIOSITY SHOP - PICT Classic Theatre 42%

THE BLOODLESS JUNGLE - Red Masquers 8%

WHERE DO WE SIT ON THE BUS? - City Theatre 7%

Best Play (professional)

SWEAT - Pittsburgh Public Theater 30%

THE HEIRESS - PICT Classic Theatre 11%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 11%

Theater of the Year

Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 37%

PICT Classic Theatre 22%

Pittsburgh Public Theatre 5%

