$1,000 Scholarships Available to Students Enrolling in Point Park University Pre-College Summer Intensive Programs

Point Park University has announced a full slate of summer camp and pre-college intensives to be held at its Downtown campus from June 16 – July 27.

New this summer is the opportunity for high school seniors and rising seniors who attend pre-college intensives to be eligible for a $1,000 scholarship in their financial aid package if they attend Point Park University as an undergraduate student. Students can earn two separate scholarships if they choose to attend summer camp before their senior year and the summer after they graduate.

“Summer camps and pre-college intensives are a great way for students to explore their interests and find their passions,” said Vincent Rugani, Director of Pre-College Programs at Point Park University, “These programs are instrumental in guiding students towards their next academic endeavor.”

Point Park University’s summer camps and pre-college intensive programs, by category, include Arts and Sciences, Business, Cinema Arts, Communications and Dance. All camps are staffed by Point Park University full and part-time faculty, including renowned instructors in business, creative writing, communications, cinema arts and dance, offering students a unique opportunity to learn from, and network with, professionals in their fields. For example, students interested in business have an opportunity to explore the sports business industry, entrepreneurship, accounting and volunteerism and community engagement with professionals actively engaged in those fields.

Among Point Park University’s most anticipated summer offerings is its International Summer Dance program, featuring talented dancers, teachers, and musicians across the U.S. and abroad. This rigorous program of comprehensive dance study specializes in ballet, jazz and modern. Students must be accepted into the program and are eligible for scholarships.

Pre-college intensive and summer camp programs are directed at students ages 10-18. Students 14-years-old and up who are participating in at least five days of camp activity have an opportunity to board in Point Park University’s Downtown campus dorms. Extracurricular outings are planned for participating students, including trips to Kennywood, the Cultural District to attend performances, and a trip to PNC Park for a Pittsburgh Pirates game. All camps are overseen by The Office of Pre-College Programs, which include two full-time staff, three part-time administrative staff, and ten on-campus Resident Assistants.

