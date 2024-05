Photos: Photos From Pittsburgh Opera's Production Of THE PASSION OF MARY CARDWELL DAWSON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See first look photos of Pittsburgh Opera's production of ‘The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson’.

In 1943, the National Negro Opera Company is set to perform on a floating barge to evade racially-segregated venues. But when bad weather threatens—pushing the performance to a segregated performance hall—visionary impressaria Mary Cardwell Dawson must find a way forward.

The final performances of The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson’ at the Byham Theater in downtown Pittsburgh are May 3rd and 5th.

Tickets start at just $15. Learn more at pittsburghopera.org/mary

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography

