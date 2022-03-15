Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival Moves Out of Point State Park

Today, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced a major shift in the footprint for the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. Due to new usage rules and regulations issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for Point State Park, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is no longer able to utilize the site for its ten-day celebration of the arts. The Festival will move entirely to the Cultural District in 2022, centered around a pop-up park and stage at Eighth and Penn.

"Pittsburgh is the prime example of a comeback city - over 35 years, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has shown how arts can be used as a tool for urban revitalization," says Kevin McMahon, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "Our return to in-person arts events last year after an 18-month shutdown furthered this revitalization and we are excited for our beloved Festival to continue this trend. While we will miss the iconic setting of Point State Park, we are also excited to further showcase our beautiful, world-renowned Cultural District."

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust thanks Dollar Bank for its stalwart support, especially in recent years involving a virtual Festival in 2020, a hybrid Festival in 2021, and this year's move away from Point State Park.

Frank Buonomo, Vice President, Public Affairs for Dollar Bank says, "We are proud to sponsor the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival again this year and join the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust in their excitement to relocate the event into the Cultural District. We look forward to kicking off the start of the summer, welcoming everyone back downtown and showcasing all the artists and musicians at this signature community event."

The Festival will still take place over 10 days, June 3-12, remain free and open to the public, and feature more than 400 local, regional, and national artists in various forms. The signature components of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival remain intact, including:

Ten unique Dollar Bank Mainstage music headliners

Artist Market featuring more than 300 artistic shops and sellers

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust visual arts galleries (707 Penn, 820 Liberty, SPACE and Wood Street Galleries)

Spectacle public art

Local and regional artists, vendors, and groups

"There will be so much happening during the Festival this year," says Sarah Aziz, Director of Festival Management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "In addition to our pop-up park at Eighth and Penn, visual art galleries, outdoor public art, Artist Market, and food vendors, our neighbors in the Cultural District will be open and presenting events throughout the Festival."

The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival music headliners will be announced on April 20, 2022 and the remaining lineup of local and regional artists will be revealed in May. The best way to stay up to date on Festival information is at TrustArts.org/TRAF or connecting with @CulturalTrust on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

In addition to title sponsor Dollar Bank, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust thanks The Buhl Foundation, The Grable Foundation, the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, and WYEP.