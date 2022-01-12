DOWNTON ABBEY's Lesley Nicol to Present Pittsburgh Premiere of HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE?

Pittsburgh Public Theater and producing partner Pemberley Productions have announced the Pittsburgh premiere of Lesley Nicol's one-woman musical, HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? Ms. Nicol and her international creative team were originally slated to travel from London for the Pittsburgh premiere of this production from January 26 through February 13. Given the current challenges of international touring due to high COVID-19 transmission rates, the show is moving performance dates to July 20 through August 7, 2022 at the O'Reilly Theater.



"We had hoped to travel from London to join you soon, but international touring is a bit tricky right now, so we're going to postpone until this July. Our new dates at the O'Reilly Theater will be July 20 through August 7. Join me and composer Mark Mueller for our show that celebrates the ups and downs, highs and lows and bumps in the road of life. I hear Pittsburgh is lovely in the summertime, and I look forward to seeing you then." - Lesley Nicol



About the Show



AN UPROARIOUS FEEL-GOOD MUSICAL!

You may know and love her as cherished cook Mrs. Patmore from the worldwide phenomenon Downton Abbey but now, instead of an extravagant meal, award-winning actor Lesley Nicol is serving up a delicious one-woman musical about her remarkable life. In her own words, photos, and songs, Lesley reveals how she overcame personal demons, found love, and achieved hard-won success on stage and screen. Pittsburgh Public Theater is delighted to debut the Pittsburgh premiere of HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? which is certain to have you tapping your toes to Lesley's storied journey in the theater long after the curtain comes down.



Ticket Information



The Pittsburgh Public Theater Box Office will contact ticket holders via email and phone as soon as possible, including subscribers and individual ticket buyers. All tickets will be moved to coincide with the new performance dates. For urgent questions, please contact the Box Office at 412.316.1600 or via email at boxoffice@ppt.org. The Box Office is currently experiencing high call and email volume and appreciates your patience as they work to contact all patrons. Pittsburgh Public Theater thanks Dollar Bank for their generous support of this production.