City Theatre To Open 51st Season With World Premiere Of ANOTHER KIND OF SILENCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Theatre will launch its 2025/2026 season with the world premiere of Another Kind of Silence by L M Feldman, running September 20–October 12, 2025. Directed by Kim Weild, with MoMo Holt serving as Director of Artistic Sign Language, the production will mark one of the most ambitious undertakings in the company’s history.

The play will unfold simultaneously in English and American Sign Language (ASL), with open captioning integrated into the scenic design. As part of the National New Play Network’s Rolling World Premiere program, the work will be staged at City Theatre before continuing to Curious Theatre Company in Denver and The VORTEX in Austin.

Another Kind of Silence is a bold and intricately theatrical story that explores the intersection of spoken and unspoken languages. Set against the backdrop of a chance meeting in Athens, Greece, the play follows two women whose immediate connection reverberates through their existing relationships. With four characters and a Greek chorus of their “souls,” the work examines one of the most difficult chapters in any committed relationship.

“I’m honored to be working on the world premiere of L Feldman’s Another Kind of Silence as part of this season at City Theatre,” said director Kim Weild. “It is a beautifully lyrical, tender, intimate, and evocative play asking what it means—and what it costs—to be fully seen and heard.”

MoMo Holt, who will appear in the production and also shaped the ASL translation of the script, added: “City Theatre and the Playwrights’ Center embraced the vision of a fully bilingual production with deep care and trust. With L Feldman’s blessing, we are shaping a production that honors both spoken English and signed ASL, including Visual-Gestural Communication. City Theatre’s commitment to radical inclusion is powerful.”

The cast will feature Hope Anthony, Jules Dameron, Thomas DellaMonica, Kaia Fitzgerald, Catherine Gowl, Amelia Hensley, MoMo Holt, and Anil Margsahayam. The creative team includes scenic design by Chelsea M. Warren, costume design by Damian E. Dominguez, lighting design by Annie Wiegand, sound design and original music by Stewart Blackwood, and media content design by Kolton Cotton. Tomé Cousin serves as intimacy coordinator, with Meg Dippold as Assistant DASL.

City Theatre will present Another Kind of Silence in partnership with local organizations including The Pittsburgh Deaf Connection, ASL Coffee Chat, Persad Center, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, and the Centre for Hearing & Deaf Services, Inc.

Ticket Information

Another Kind of Silence runs September 20–October 12, 2025, at City Theatre, Pittsburgh. Tickets and more information are available now.