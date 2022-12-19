Chatham Baroque Presents THE ISLE OF DELOS

In February 2023, Chatham Baroque welcomes back soprano Sherezade Panthaki for The Isle of Delos, a program featuring the sublime music of Èlisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, a keyboard prodigy in the court at Versailles turned composer extraordinaire. Panthaki will join Chatham Baroque artistic directors Andrew Fouts (violin), Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba) and Scott Pauley (theorbo), as well as other guest artists, for this celebration of France's foremost woman composer and contemporaries.

Chatham Baroque and guests will perform Jacquet de la Guerre's bucolic cantata for chamber ensemble and solo voice, The Isle of Delos, which sets a sensual, Arcadian scene that evokes pastoral birdsong, shepherds, musettes, and dance. In addition to Panthaki, Chatham Baroque will be joined by Kathryn Montoya (baroque oboe), Kathie Stewart (baroque flute), and Charlotte Mattax Moersch (harpsichord), who will take center stage for François Couperin's gorgeous suite L'Imperiale from his collection Les Nations.

Guests artists for The Isle of Delos: