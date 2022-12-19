Chatham Baroque Presents THE ISLE OF DELOS
Performances are February 4-5, 2023.
In February 2023, Chatham Baroque welcomes back soprano Sherezade Panthaki for The Isle of Delos, a program featuring the sublime music of Èlisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, a keyboard prodigy in the court at Versailles turned composer extraordinaire. Panthaki will join Chatham Baroque artistic directors Andrew Fouts (violin), Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba) and Scott Pauley (theorbo), as well as other guest artists, for this celebration of France's foremost woman composer and contemporaries.
Chatham Baroque and guests will perform Jacquet de la Guerre's bucolic cantata for chamber ensemble and solo voice, The Isle of Delos, which sets a sensual, Arcadian scene that evokes pastoral birdsong, shepherds, musettes, and dance. In addition to Panthaki, Chatham Baroque will be joined by Kathryn Montoya (baroque oboe), Kathie Stewart (baroque flute), and Charlotte Mattax Moersch (harpsichord), who will take center stage for François Couperin's gorgeous suite L'Imperiale from his collection Les Nations.
Guests artists for The Isle of Delos:
- Soprano Sherezade Panthaki enjoys ongoing international collaborations with conductors Nicholas McGegan, Masaaki Suzuki, Mark Morris and more. Recent engagements include early music and oratorio performances with the New York Philharmonic, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, Bach Collegium Japan, Wiener Akademie (Austria), NDR Hannover Radiophilharmonie (Germany), the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Boston Early Music Festival, and the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra (Canada). Born and raised in India, Panthaki is a founding member of the Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble, celebrating racial and ethnic diversity in performances and educational programs of early and new music. Panthaki is a renowned clinician, has taught voice at Yale University, and currently heads the Vocal program at Mount Holyoke College.
- Oboist Kathryn Montoya appears with a variety of orchestral and chamber music ensembles, including the Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra, Tafelmusik, the Wiener Akademie, Pacific Musicworks, and Apollo's Fire. Recent projects include the Globe's Tony award-winning productions of Twelfth Night on Broadway, concerts and master classes in Shanghai, and a tour and Grammy award-winning recording of Charpentier: La couronne de fleurs - La descente d'Orphée aux enfers with the Boston Early Music Festival. Montoya has been broadcast on NPR's "Performance Today" and can be heard on the Erato, Naxos, CPO, NCA, Analekta, and Dorian Sono Luminus labels.
- Flutist Kathie Stewart is the newly appointed Curator of Historical Keyboards and Visiting Academic Specialist in Historical Performance at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. She is also a founding member and principal flutist of the Grammy Award-winning Apollo's Fire, a faculty member at the Cleveland Institute of Music, a Kulas Visiting Artist at Case Western Reserve University, Assistant Director of the Seattle Baroque Flute Workshop, and former Curator of Harpsichords at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where she taught baroque flute for nearly twenty years. She has performed with the Cleveland Orchestra, Tafelmusik, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, The Four Nations Ensemble, Oberlin Baroque Ensemble, ARTEK, and the Bach Sinfonia.
- Since capturing first and third prizes at the International Harpsichord Competitions in Paris and Bruges, in both solo harpsichord and basso continuo performance, Charlotte Mattax Moersch has performed at major venues in the United States and Europe, including New York's Carnegie Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall, Salzburg's Mozarteum, and Oxford's historic Sheldonian Theatre; at international music festivals, including the Festival of the Associazione Musicale Romana, Tage alter musik Regensburg, and the Bethlehem Bach Festival; with the Boulder Bach Festival, New York's Grande Bande, and San Francisco's American Baroque; and on tour through Europe with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. She is currently Professor of Harpsichord at the University of Illinois.
